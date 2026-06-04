I ditched my bedroom wardrobes in favour of this small-space-friendly alternative – this is why I don’t regret my decision six years later

Just over six years ago, my husband and I bought our first home - a small Victorian terrace with lots of character, but not a lot of storage space. And because we assumed that it was the proper thing to do, we immediately bought ourselves a wardrobe for our small bedroom. Within weeks, though, we began to regret our decision… and we got rid of it.

Yes, for those wanting to follow in the footsteps of people with consistently tidy clothes, it’s easy to assume that you need a wardrobe to keep things organised - whether that’s a freestanding wardrobe or bespoke built-ins. But I’m proof that you don’t have to follow the norm when it comes to bedroom storage, and that it’s sometimes worth getting creative when you’re a small home dweller.

And while we did initially wonder whether we made the right decision when we ditched our lovely (and admittedly not cheap) wardrobe for a rail like this SONGMICS Clothes Rack on Wheels (£34.99 at Amazon), we’re still confident it was the right choice for us six years later.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

SONGMICS Clothes Rack on Wheels £34.99 at Amazon This heavy-duty clothes rail has over 12,000 impressive reviews on Amazon.

In fact, we love our clothes rail so much that we’re going to continue using it as our main source of clothes storage when we move to our new house soon - even though our bedroom will be bigger.

And while the exact rail we bought six years ago is sadly no longer available, there are so many similar options out there, like this Habitat Arnie Clothes Rail (£20 at Habitat) that our Sleep Editor, Amy, is always raving about, too.