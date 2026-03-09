6 key ingredients for the ultimate quiet luxe living room – upgrade your sitting room with this easy room recipe

The quiet luxe living room may be a look that we’ve seen before, but every now and again, this timeless trend has a resurgence – and it’s easy to see why.

Quiet luxury is an elegant look that focuses on pieces that are considered and of high quality. It is sophisticated without being stuffy, serene without being bland, and is ideal for living room ideas when you want to create a relaxing space that feels luxurious yet comfortable at the same time.

In this home decor trend , colours are gentle, materials are textured, and less is definitely more. These are the six ingredients you’ll need to nail this beautiful look in your own living room.

1. Choose furniture with gentle curves

In a scheme where less is more, curved furniture pieces can create a feeling of softness and elegance. Whether it’s rounded sofas or side tables, these curves will help evoke a harmonious feel for a room that’s perfectly designed for relaxing in.

M&S's Cocoon curved sofa is available in a range of natural hues, from pale cream and soft grey-green to deep burgundy or burnt orange, and upholstered in a tactile chenille.

Carry the soft silhouettes from upholstery onto solid furniture. We love Next's Natural Arches Mango Wood Effect Corner Shelf and its Natural Arches Side Board, which combine flowing shapes with natural materials – another key element of a quiet luxe living room.

2. Make it oversized

Including soft textures such as rugs can instantly make your room feel cosy, so opt for an oversized rug that spells luxury. It should be large enough that it doesn’t just cover the flooring in front of your furniture, but goes generously underneath it, too. The 18-inch rug rule can help you find the right fit for your space.

When buying a rug, prioritise those with understated patterns in natural materials – whether that's soft wool and cotton or something more textural like jute or seagrass – and a neutral colourway.

John Lewis Skye jute rug will blend perfectly into a neutral-toned living room, bringing tonal interest to the space.

3. Choose luxe materials

This trend is all about luxury, so make sure your large items of furniture and key accessories whisper sophistication and high quality. Marble, velvet, bouclé and leather will all work well to create that effortlessly elevated and thoughtfully curated look.

If budget doesn't stretch to investment pieces, using these more expensive materials in smaller ways – such as these marble bookends from Dunelm or a bouclé cushion like this from M&S – is a great way to make your living room look more expensive on a budget , helping you to achieve that quiet luxe living room aesthetic without breaking the bank.

4. Go for abstract art

While clutter and unnecessary items are to be avoided, a few well-chosen decorative pieces can add interest to the minimalistic, quiet luxe living room. Abstract art can bring pattern to neutral walls, but keep the colour palette limited to reflect the rest of the room.

5. Focus on texture

Just as when bringing quiet luxury into your bedroom, texture is key.

Add depth to your living room look with textured pieces that draw the eye. Anything touchy-feely will help create an inviting atmosphere – whether it’s a bouclé chair like this from Next, a rough wood table or fluted wall panelling, along with linen, jute and woven materials.

6. Embrace soft colours

Creating a serene, calming space means starting with a neutral colour palette and injecting a few gentle colours. Steer clear of anything too cold, like all-white schemes, and instead opt for sandy beige, earthy brown and limited touches of rust and black.

Lick's Greige – available on B&Q – or Farrow & Ball's Skimming Stone – also on B&Q – would provide the perfect base for a quiet luxe living room.

Will you be giving your living room a quiet luxury upgrade?