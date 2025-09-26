I’ve just discovered B&Q is the best place to shop art deco style opulent lighting – you won't believe how affordable it is either

Ever since Pinterest announced that Art Deco would be a defining style in the Autumn and winter months, I’ve been so excited to see this style pop up at my favourite stores. But one that took me completely by surprise is B&Q’s lighting range, which is packed to the brim with grand, stately lighting options.

We've being seeing an uptick in vintage styles with lighting trends and now, with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale hitting the cinemas, B&Q has reported even greater demand for luxury look lighting.

There’s no denying lighting can be expensive, but these top B&Q picks walk the line perfectly between affordability and beauty.

My top pick has to be the Mia Chandelier (£35), which oozes Art Deco luxury. If you’ve been wanting to nail this majestic home decor trend, it’s a great choice. Not for those who like an understated touch, the drapey, jewelled light will add a splash of grandeur to your living room or bedroom ideas.

‘With the return of Downton Abbey, we've seen a real resurgence in interest for classic, heritage-inspired interiors,' says Gill Baker, B&Q’s interior expert. 'Homeowners are looking to bring that sense of opulence and history into their own spaces, but without the high price tag. The good news is, you don’t need a castle to achieve the stately-home look.'

‘My top tip is to focus on a few key, high-impact elements. A statement light fixture with a brass or antique finish can instantly elevate a room, creating a focal point that feels grand and timeless. These small, affordable touches can pull the entire look together, allowing you to channel the elegance of Downton on an everyday budget.’

Our picks from the range

The Lighting Edit Mia chandelier Matt Pewter effect Wired LED Wall light £35 at B&Q Opulent is the best word to describe this stunning chandelier. And for just £35 it's a complete steal. Northwich Plate Satin Antique brass effect 3 Light Spotlight These ribbed glass and bronze lights have an elegant and timeless look. They can also be angled to suit your needs, making them a practical choice, too. Inlight Sobra Tiered Round Polished Satin Clear Brass effect Table lamp £44 at B&Q This beautiful table lamp could have stepped straight out of The Great Gatsby. Made with multi-layered crystals it will catch the light in the day time and emit a sparkling glow in the evening. Inlight Sobra Satin Chrome effect 3 Lights LED Floor lamp £140 at B&Q Albeit a little more expensive than my other picks, I still think this is a great deal for a 157cm high floor lamp, especially when you consider how luxe it looks. Harbour Studio Mallorie Satin Gold effect Table lamp £42 at B&Q I've fallen in love with this little table lamp which is perfect for adding a little glamour to your bedside table. GoodHome Loddon Clear Chrome effect Crystal Round Lamp shade (D)30cm £40 at B&Q I love the twisted details of this lamp shade, which gives the already glam shade even more visual interest.

B&Q’s grand lighting collection is proof that you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve an Art Deco theme in your home. Which piece is your favourite?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors