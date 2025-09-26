I’ve just discovered B&Q is the best place to shop art deco style opulent lighting – you won't believe how affordable it is either
These lights could be straight from the Downton Abbey set
Ever since Pinterest announced that Art Deco would be a defining style in the Autumn and winter months, I’ve been so excited to see this style pop up at my favourite stores. But one that took me completely by surprise is B&Q’s lighting range, which is packed to the brim with grand, stately lighting options.
We've being seeing an uptick in vintage styles with lighting trends and now, with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale hitting the cinemas, B&Q has reported even greater demand for luxury look lighting.
There’s no denying lighting can be expensive, but these top B&Q picks walk the line perfectly between affordability and beauty.
My top pick has to be the Mia Chandelier (£35), which oozes Art Deco luxury. If you’ve been wanting to nail this majestic home decor trend, it’s a great choice. Not for those who like an understated touch, the drapey, jewelled light will add a splash of grandeur to your living room or bedroom ideas.
‘With the return of Downton Abbey, we've seen a real resurgence in interest for classic, heritage-inspired interiors,' says Gill Baker, B&Q’s interior expert. 'Homeowners are looking to bring that sense of opulence and history into their own spaces, but without the high price tag. The good news is, you don’t need a castle to achieve the stately-home look.'
‘My top tip is to focus on a few key, high-impact elements. A statement light fixture with a brass or antique finish can instantly elevate a room, creating a focal point that feels grand and timeless. These small, affordable touches can pull the entire look together, allowing you to channel the elegance of Downton on an everyday budget.’
Our picks from the range
B&Q’s grand lighting collection is proof that you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve an Art Deco theme in your home. Which piece is your favourite?
