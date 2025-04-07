Grecian-inspired bookshelves are having a moment right now, and I can’t get enough of it’s sleek, classical look.

Homer and Aristotle may have shaped thousands of years of literature, but this Ancient Greek influence is still shaping home decor trends today as we look to accomplish grand, classical bookshelf ideas. Etsy has even reported a 14% increase in searches for classical bookshelf decor recently.

The Greek-inspired bookshelf trend involves combining your books with classical-looking sculptures, marble and gold to create a reading corner good enough for a goddess.

Why are Grecian-inspired bookshelves trending?

The Grecian-inspired trend is not dissimilar to the bookshelf wealth trend, which revolves around carefully curating your books, art, and photographs to create a bespoke shelving or alcove idea . Now, Grecian-inspired bookshelves are not as laid back as the bookshelf wealth trend, as they center on adding luxe-looking decor to your shelving to give it a Dark Acedemia look.

‘The classical décor trend embodies timeless elegance and understated luxury. With iconic Grecian elements like marble, gold accents, sculptural busts and urn-shaped vases, this style evokes the grandeur of ancient temples and palaces,’ says Jonathan Clark, Creative Director at Shelved .

‘What makes it so enduring is its simplicity and sophistication — these components continue to work beautifully in both modern and traditional spaces. The clean lines and balanced proportions of classical design give it a timeless quality that enhances any room, infusing a sense of elegance that will never go out of style.’

How to get the look?

Built-in bookshelves are probably the best way to achieve the trend, as they effortlessly achieve that classical library look. While a built-in bookshelf may be a more expensive option, you can also use IKEA Billy Bookcase hacks to achieve the same effect on a budget.

‘Books make a terrific accessory because you can display them at a number of levels just by laying them flat, upright, or slanted at an angle. Tiered vases or bottles are another good way to do this. For softness, add spherical and curved objects like bowls, jugs, or plants under cloches. These will contrast beautifully against the lines of your unit and relax the eye,’ advises Kris Manalo, Creative Lead at Atkin and Thyme .

For an extra Grecian look, opt for marble jugs or vases or decor with flecks of gold for a luxury look. You could even paint your shelving unit a rich cream or stark white to emphasise the look.

‘You can incorporate elements like marble-effect bookends, Greek or Roman-inspired busts, or trailing ivy to mimic the look of ancient vines. Adding minimalist white vases or gold accents injects a little luxury, while mixing in personal items, like your favourite books or art, will make the space feel uniquely yours. For the finishing touch, enhance the atmosphere with soft lighting — the warm glow of antique candlesticks or a sculptural lamp can complete the look,’ says Jonathan.

