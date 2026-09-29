How to plan the perfect hallway – 3 design experts reveal the secrets to creating a showstopping space that sets the tone for the rest of the house

Meet the experts Eloise Pfeiffer, Interior Designer at Pfeiffer Design ‘When you step through the front door, you should feel at home and at ease.' Kirsty Barton, Brand Storytelling Manager at Alternative Flooring ‘Hallways should feel like an extension of our homes rather than simply a route from one room to another.' Reena Simon, Interior Design Expert for Cotswold Company and Founder of the Intentional Home ‘A hallway is the space that helps you leave the outside world behind and feel at home.'

Our hallways are the first and last thing guests see; they also need to support day-to-day family life, while being clutter magnets with endless coats and shoes.

Finding a balance between calm, clutter-free, yet functional and stylish spaces can be tricky when considering your hallway ideas; we asked three interior experts for their tips.

‘Our hallways hold so many small daily rituals, such as taking off shoes, hanging up coats, dropping your keys in a bowl, greeting children, and as spaces, they matter far more than people realise,' says Reena. ‘A hallway isn't only an entrance; it's the first emotional signal that your home gives you. When it feels ordered, warm and considered, the whole house feels calmer.'

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‘A great hallway consists of light, storage, a welcoming colour palette and as much space as possible,' says Eloise. ‘Even the smallest hallways can be designed to feel more spacious with clever decorating, accessories and smart storage.' Reena adds: ‘The best hallways are designed around the way people live. Ask yourself: where do the school bags land? Where do you put your keys? Where do guests pause? When these small moments are considered, the space immediately feels calmer.'

(Image credit: Cotswold Co.)

Sort the storage

‘A hallway needs somewhere for the things that create the most visual noise, especially shoes,' says Reena. ‘Try a shoe storage cupboard or storage bench. If you have space in a large hallway, a sideboard works beautifully because it gives you drawers and cupboards as well as a surface to style.'

Eloise loves built-in hallway storage, if space allows. ‘Wall hooks are an easy and cost-effective way to add storage, but if space allows, I'd always recommend built-in storage, so shoes and coats are out of sight, as this helps with visual flow.'

(Image credit: Cox & Cox)

Work with the space

‘A small hallway does need to work harder, but without being overdesigned and complicated. Try a pared-back colour scheme to create a sense of openness and calm, with a slim console table, wall hooks and a runner to help the space feel functional but aesthetically beautiful,' says Eloise.

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‘In a small area, do not try to make it do everything,' says Reena. ‘Small spaces work best when the decisions are clear. Start with the biggest source of clutter. Wall hooks keep bags and coats off the floor, while a slim shoe cupboard can be transformative.'

(Image credit: Baked Tiles)

Get the basics right

‘Hallways are a high-traffic area, so choose flooring wisely,' says Kirsty. ‘Wool works brilliantly, helping to add a luxurious and warm touch while remaining hard-wearing, while synthetic fibres are great for busy households looking for something that offers durability and fantastic stain resistance.' Reena adds: ‘I like flooring with natural character that can cope with real life. Stone, limestone, terracotta, patterned tiles and wood all look beautiful, too.'

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Both Kirsty and Reena love a hallway runner: ‘It makes a hallway feel finished, adding softness and texture, while absorbing sound, which is important as hallways can be echoey spaces,' Reena explains.

‘Think about the colour of any rug or runner, as it will set the mood as soon as you walk through the door,' says Kirsty. ‘A well-chosen rug will add warmth and cosiness, making guests and homeowners feel instantly welcomed. A runner can also help to create a sense of flow throughout the home, drawing the eye through the space, making even narrow hallways feel intentional.'

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

When it comes to colour palette, Eloise suggests ‘pulling from your base palette used in adjoining rooms.' She explains: ‘This will ensure effortless flow from room to room. Warm neutrals, muted greens and earthy tones create a soft transition between rooms and pair with more design schemes. That said, this doesn't mean you can't be bold with darker, cocooning colours as these are sophisticated and rich,' she shares.

(Image credit: Daals)

‘Lighting should be layered,' adds Reena. ‘A hero pendant can be beautiful if you have the height and scale, but one is rarely enough on its own. Try a table lamp on a console for a soft glow in the evening, while wall lights are brilliant in a narrow hallway.' Eloise adds: ‘If you are only passing through your hallway, decorative ambient light is sufficient, but if you have young children and you're wrestling with little ones to put their shoes on, you may need more task-based spot lighting.'

Finish it off

‘Once the practical elements are in place, layering in colour and texture helps soften the space and add personality,' says Kirsty.

‘Hallways are ideal for displaying artwork. Oversized pieces showcase the owner's personality and create a talking point,' says Eloise.

‘Mirrors are brilliant because they bounce light and create a sense of space, but they should feel decorative rather than merely functional,' says Reena. ‘I like mirrors with materiality: wood, aged brass, blackened metal or a more sculptural shape.'

(Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

‘The hallway should feel connected to the rest of the home, not matching every room, but feeling like the beginning of the same story,' says Reena. ‘And don't forget scent: it completely changes the feeling of arrival before you have even registered the furniture. A candle, diffuser or fresh foliage make the space feel alive and cared for.'

(Image credit: Tapi Carpets)

Need to know....Hallway hacks

Eloise Pfeiffer at Pfeiffer Design shares her top tips