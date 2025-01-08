The 5 home fragrances experts say are going out of fashion in 2025 — the scents that are on their way out

A new year provides the perfect opportunity to switch things up when it comes to our interiors. And this is especially true when it comes to the fragrances that we use in our homes. Whether you’ve been thinking about trying something different for a while now, or are wondering which fragrances are particularly popular as we move into 2025, a number of home fragrances have actually started to fall out of favour or evolved into new and interesting blends.

While fragrance is obviously a very personal choice, when it comes to the best reed diffusers and scented candles, certain scents aren’t quite as well-liked as they once were.

Sometimes it’s as simple as a specific scent or fragrance profile feeling a bit overdone, but ‘people also want uniqueness, and to discover new scent experiences,’ suggests Melissa Harris, Founder of Harris of London who points out that fragrance tends to be cyclical, so will likely come back around possibly in a reimagined or novel way.

But when it comes to how to make a home smell good, these are the home fragrances that are going out of fashion in 2025, as well as how they might be evolving or being updated for the new year.

1. Single note fragrances

This year, gone are the days when you buy the best-scented candle with a single-note fragrance, such as vanilla on its own, the experts reveal. ‘While vanilla itself remains beloved, expect it to appear in more complex, gourmand blends with tonka bean, cardamom, or tobacco for an elevated feel,’ explains Valerie Sadoh, Founder of House of Mahogany.

The same is true of something like lavender. ‘Lavender remains a cornerstone scent, but traditional one-note lavender is being replaced by more nuanced pairings, such as lavender and sage or lavender and citrus,’ Valerie adds.

As the popularity of complex, layered scents increases, this gives shoppers the chance to play around with different notes without overwhelming a space.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

2. Synthetic florals

While many of us are fans of floral fragrances, synthetic florals that don’t quite give the same impression as a fresh bouquet of blooms are also falling out of favour, according to the experts.

‘Overly synthetic floral scents often lack the nuanced complexity and authenticity that modern consumers seek,’ says Rodrigo Nikaido, Co-Owner and Global Growth Director at AROMARIA . ‘These artificial interpretations can feel one-dimensional or overwhelming, making them less compatible with the natural, calming environments people now prioritise in their homes.’

Instead, there’s a growing preference for florals that are soft, balanced, and layered, evoking the organic essence of real blossoms. ‘This shift reflects a desire for fragrances that resonate emotionally, enhancing the space without overpowering it,’ Rodrigo continues.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

3. Super sweet aromas

Many of us might be fans of sweet smells, however, candy-sweet fragrances like candy floss, sugary pastries and bubblegum-style scents ‘often feel juvenile and are falling out of favour in home fragrance,’ Valerie admits.

Rodrigo suggests that this could be because ‘overly sugary or cloying scents can feel heavy and intrusive in contemporary settings, which favor lighter, more versatile aromas. This evolution mirrors the shift toward fragrances that offer indulgence without overwhelming the senses.’

And consumers are gravitating toward more mature gourmand notes like honey, amber, and caramel, as we move into 2025 and beyond when scenting a living room or hallway. And these notes offer a more sophisticated and layered approach to all things sweet.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

4. Powdery scents

While powdery scents remain a firm favourite in the world of perfumes, we’re seeing a switch from powdery to deeper notes when it comes to home fragrance this year, Melissa says.

‘Overly powdery scents remind people of fragrances like Chanel No.5 and while some will still go for this classic, the powerhouses like oud (which has been around for a long time but only really popular in the West in recent times) and woody, smokey scents are much more desirable. You'll see all the big players delivering oud, woody and tobacco notes to keep up with this trend, instead of focusing on the more vintage powdery accords,’ she affirms.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

5. Sharp citrus

‘Citrus is always a safe bet, but the sharp, punchy varieties – like lemon zest – are taking a backseat,’ declares Karl Neale, Founder of Rebel Aromas . ‘Softer options like bergamot and mandarin are stepping in instead, as they’ve got a brightness that’s clean and refreshing, but they’re not in your face.

These scents are among some of the best home fragrances for kitchens where you want that light, inviting vibe without feeling overly sterile.

FAQs

What is the future of home fragrances in 2025?

It’s probably not surprising that an increasing number of shoppers are interested in being more sustainable and ethical with what they buy and this is also true of home fragrance. According to Melissa, ‘demand for refillable home fragrances and sustainable, natural materials will continue to rise,’ as we move into 2025.

‘Environmental consciousness is also influencing purchasing decisions,’ Sam affirms, ‘with a growing demand for products that are handmade with the best social and environmental intentions, using authentic, natural oils, woods and resins rather than chemically produced alternatives.’

While Valerie expects that ‘custom scent-blending kits and workshops will rise in popularity,’ this year. From home fragrance blending and candle making, this also gives shoppers the opportunity to give their home a signature scent and truly customise and personalise the fragrances that they use.

What are set to be the most popular home fragrances in 2025?

Wondering what the most popular home fragrances of 2025 are set to be? Well, we got the scoop from the experts.

Firstly, food-related fragrances are set to be some of the most popular this year. For those who like sweet scents, ‘gourmand fragrances with milky notes are set to have a glow up, with us heading to the coffee shop for warm inviting scents of cappuccino, vanilla, and milk – seen in perfumes as early a 2019 – which are now popping up in scented home products,’ explains Chloe Furze, Founder of CocoLuxe.

‘On the other end of the fragrance scale, fruits like cherry are set to continue growing this year alongside other stone fruits like plum, mango, peach, and apricots, which all bring playful, uplifting aromas to home environments,’ she continues.

‘Scents that bring the outdoors in are also gaining significant traction, such as the earthy scent of petrichor, citrusy vetiver and resinous frankincense that evoke the scent of nature,’ reveals Sam Aydee, Temple of Incense's Co-Founder. And Rodrigo concurs. ‘Earthy and grounding notes like moss, cedar, and amber are experiencing a resurgence, offering a sense of stability and connection to nature,’ he agrees.

So, on those days when we don’t feel like venturing outside, whether because of the weather or simply because we’d prefer to stay cosy and relax, introducing these sorts of home fragrances can certainly bring the outside in.