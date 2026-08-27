Dunelm’s just dropped a clever new desk that doubles your workspace – it’s a must-have for anyone who works from home
Make home working more efficient
Looking to update your home office or work-from-home space? Dunelm has just dropped the Malik Double Swivel Storage Desk (£299), and it’s ideal if you’re working with a small space.
Whether you’re blessed with the space to put your home office ideas into fruition, or have simply crammed your WFH set-up into a corner of your home or university accommodation, this handy space-saving desk is designed to make everyone’s life easier.
The Malik Double Swivel Storage desk can be pulled out to literally double your desk space. Here’s why it’s the home office upgrade that caught my eye this autumn.
This isn’t the first pull-out design to catch my eye of late. Argos Home’s new free-standing island has a pull-out feature that transforms it into a breakfast bar, making it one of the ultimate choices for a tiny kitchen. Then, Ideal Home’s Editorial Assistant Maddie Balcombe invested in a pull-out IKEA desk that doubled up as a bookshelf when not in use, so she could save on floor space.
I’ve been thinking about my current WFH set-up (desk crammed in the corner), and how I can essentially double the space I have to work at. This is when I spotted the Malik Desk in Dunelm’s ‘new in’ section.
Having already sold out in one colourway, the desk is available in a light oak effect finish. It comes with three spacious drawers and, as you’ve probably guessed, it pulls out to essentially make a double desk.
Whether you have a study partner or simply need the extra space, this pull-out feature is really handy. If you are sharing with another person, the drawers separate the two desks so you can have a set workspace. Alternatively, if you have multiple screens or physical media to work with, this extra space can come in handy.
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I think this is a particularly good choice for students, as I remember all too well the limited storage and desk space of my student accommodations. However, I do see this also working as a pretty good small living room idea. It’s stylish enough to be used as a sideboard, but can also be pulled out for use as a desk - maybe if you have work to do, or so the kids can complete some crafts.
As well as the Malik Double Swivel Storage Desk, here are a few more WFH essentials I’ve spotted at Dunelm this season that will help make your set-up work more efficiently.
If you work from home, investing in your work space and storage is a smart idea. It is, after all, where you will spend the majority on time during the week.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!