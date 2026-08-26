Talk to any proud paw-rent, and they’ll tell you that their dog is very much a part of the family. For those looking to ensure their pooch’s belongings are as stylish as the rest of the home, John Lewis is stocking a Morris & Co pet bed (£55) that is perfect for creating a cosy corner this autumn.

As we transition into autumn, we can expect shorter days and cooler nights, and when this happens, there’s no better feeling than snuggling up with a blanket. We’re not the only ones to feel this way, with a cosy bed providing the optimum lounging spot for dogs during the colder months (although mine would have you believe it’s on the sofa).

But an essential item like a pet bed doesn’t have to be ugly. If you’ve been a big fan of the Morris & Co collaborations that have come out in the past year and have a four-legged friend, this is the latest product release that needs to be on your radar.

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Morris & Co. Morris & Co Pimpernel Print Square Pet Bed From £55 at John Lewis You pet will have the most stylish bed in the house with this stunning print at their paws.

For the past couple of years, William Morris prints have been everywhere, and here at Ideal Home, we’ve been eagerly awaiting each collection to drop. A timeless, home decor trend , the work of the Arts and Crafts designer has been spotted in bedding, furniture, wallpaper and now pet beds.

Latest to grace John Lewis’ ‘New In’ section is the Morris & Co. pet bed in the iconic Pimpernel print, with a green reverse cushion. It’s reversible, complete with soft cushions and padded sides to provide comfort to your pet. Plus, as it is available in three sizes, it should fit most cats and dogs, too.

(Image credit: Morris & Co)

Pimpernel is perhaps one of William Morris’ most recognisable floral prints. It was first designed by Morris in 1876, and it was displayed in the dining room of his London home, Kemscott House. The pattern consists of large tulips, their curling leaves and is punctuated by pimpernel flowers.

While this intricate design may look too beautiful for your pet to sleep and shed hair on, John Lewis says it is machine washable, making cleaning easy.

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John Lewis is not the only retailer where you can track down William Morris pet beds. The Pimpernell bed for example, is actually cheaper at B&Q, where it is £48.99 . So, I’ve rounded up a few more options you can shop for online.

If you want your dog to relax in style this autumn, or more so, your pet bed to match your decor, Morris & Co have proved it is possible to achieve both.