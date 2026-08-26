Retro is back in a big way in 2026, and our kitchens are proving to be the best place to try out the trend. Whether it's through 70s-inspired colour palettes or 90s-style floral tiles, there are so many ways to add retro appeal. But small appliances are the simplest way to add a quick vintage-inspired look.

This Dunelm kettle is the perfect example of how to get a retro kitchen scheme without overhauling the design, and without spending a fortune. For just £25, you can update the small appliance that sits on your worktop and gets used every single day - it's a small price to pay.

It also looks just like the Smeg kettle which is a favourite on the Ideal Home team. While the Smeg kettle is ranked as one of our best kettles, it comes with a higher price tag.

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Dunelm Sleek Kettle £25 at Dunelm The sleek, ergonomic design of this kettle and the handle makes it easy to use and just as chic to leave on your worktop. Smeg Smeg Klf03 Electric Kettle, 1.7l, Slate Grey £150 at John Lewis The Smeg kettle is popular for good reason. If you're a lover of the brand, completing your kitchen with a matching kettle and toaster will upgrade everyday rituals.

The Smeg kettle is famous for the retro appearance which turns a sleek small appliance into something a little bit more traditional. If you have a classic kitchen scheme, then choosing ultra contemporary appliances can often look out of place.

While this Dunelm kettle has a chic stainless steel trim, the cream colour means that it looks undoubtably traditional, so it will blend into the background when left on show.

If you prefer a softer, more classic kitchen look, then making sure the smaller details, like a kettle, align will make a huge difference to the overall space.

(Image credit: Adam Carter)

'I wrote last week about how retro small kitchen appliances will never go out of style. If that timeless look is something you want to achieve on a budget, then I can't think of a better pick than this Dunelm one. It's also got handy features including quick boiling and an external capacity gauge – two things that never go amiss when making a cuppa!', says Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary.

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Many kettles in this price range are lacking when it comes to style. For £25, this retro kettle is a no-brainer for anyone wanting to kit out their kitchen with timeless pieces.

Alternatives

Dunelm Retro Gloss 1.7l 3kw Jug Kettle £45 at Dunelm If cream isn't quite your style, this grey retro kettle from Dunelm will be the perfect alternative. Salter Retro 1.7l Kettle – Blue £37.99 at salter.com I'm a proud owner of this retro Salter kettle. I love how it looks modern without losing the vintage appeal. Dualit Dualit Lite Jug Kettle, 1.5l, Canvas White £94.99 at John Lewis Dualit is another classic retro look kettle if you prefer a stainless steel finish. This kettle has cream accents that make it the perfect match for any kitchen colour scheme.

As we head into autumn, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kettle ready for plenty of cups of tea. While you're planning for the new season, these kitchen trends with staying power for 2027 might provide further inspiration.

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