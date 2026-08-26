Dunelm has the ultimate Smeg kettle alternative for just £25 – you can't go wrong with this timeless retro look
The retro trend is set to be big in 2027
Retro is back in a big way in 2026, and our kitchens are proving to be the best place to try out the trend. Whether it's through 70s-inspired colour palettes or 90s-style floral tiles, there are so many ways to add retro appeal. But small appliances are the simplest way to add a quick vintage-inspired look.
This Dunelm kettle is the perfect example of how to get a retro kitchen scheme without overhauling the design, and without spending a fortune. For just £25, you can update the small appliance that sits on your worktop and gets used every single day - it's a small price to pay.
It also looks just like the Smeg kettle which is a favourite on the Ideal Home team. While the Smeg kettle is ranked as one of our best kettles, it comes with a higher price tag.
The Smeg kettle is famous for the retro appearance which turns a sleek small appliance into something a little bit more traditional. If you have a classic kitchen scheme, then choosing ultra contemporary appliances can often look out of place.
While this Dunelm kettle has a chic stainless steel trim, the cream colour means that it looks undoubtably traditional, so it will blend into the background when left on show.
If you prefer a softer, more classic kitchen look, then making sure the smaller details, like a kettle, align will make a huge difference to the overall space.
'I wrote last week about how retro small kitchen appliances will never go out of style. If that timeless look is something you want to achieve on a budget, then I can't think of a better pick than this Dunelm one. It's also got handy features including quick boiling and an external capacity gauge – two things that never go amiss when making a cuppa!', says Ideal Home's Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary.
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Many kettles in this price range are lacking when it comes to style. For £25, this retro kettle is a no-brainer for anyone wanting to kit out their kitchen with timeless pieces.
Alternatives
As we head into autumn, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kettle ready for plenty of cups of tea. While you're planning for the new season, these kitchen trends with staying power for 2027 might provide further inspiration.
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After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).