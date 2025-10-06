When I’m cleaning my house, the last thing I want to do is keep switching between a whole caddy full of cleaning products. I want minimal fuss, minimal fumes, and one or two impressive products that will clean every inch of my home. And ever since my mum introduced me to the Scrub Daddy Power Paste, it’s become my new favourite multi-purpose cleaner.

Of course, I’m no stranger to Scrub Daddy products. The whole Ideal Home team is obsessed with the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, and the Scrub Mommy sponges have become a staple in my kitchen. And while I didn’t think anything could top these cleaning staples, I’ve quickly realised how wrong I was. The Scrub Daddy Power Paste is a game-changer - and I’m stocking up.

The Scrub Daddy Power Paste is essentially a multi-purpose cleaning paste similar to The Pink Stuff (something I always have in my cleaning cupboard). But there are a couple of differences between The Pink Stuff and the Scrub Daddy Power Paste.

For starters, the latter is definitely not pink, and it also comes with the addition of a much-loved Scrub Mommy Sponge - which you can buy as a two-pack from Amazon for £7.14 if you need some spares. This particular sponge is dual-sided and offers a tougher FlexTexture scrubber for tougher dirt and grime, and a softer ResoFoam side to soak up liquids and dry the surface you’re cleaning.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

As if that wasn’t enough, the tougher scrubber side of the sponge also changes depending on the water temperature. You can soften it in warm water for a gentler clean, or keep it dry for heavier-duty cleaning. It’s also completely resistant to mould and odours, so you don’t need to worry about it kicking up a stink after use. And when you want to wash it, it’s top-rack dishwasher safe.

And although I’ve only been using the Scrub Daddy Power Paste in my home for just over a week, I’m already ridiculously obsessed. All you need to do is wet the paste and rub it onto the dirty area before watching the grime disappear before your very eyes.

So far, I’ve used it in every room of my house, cleaning everything from my oven door (which I didn't actually think was very dirty, but the photo evidence below suggests otherwise) to the dirty marks on my walls and my plantation shutters, which always seem to have mucky fingerprints on them.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 I thought my oven door was fairly clean... the next picture proves otherwise! (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) Look at that grease! (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

I’ve even used it to completely de-grease my kitchen splashback and remove burn-on food on my hob, and it worked an absolute treat. But you can also use it in your bathroom to clean shower screens, baths, grout and more. The best part? The paste is completely non-toxic and made from natural materials, so you can add it to your natural cleaning routine.

However, the paste is quite abrasive. And while this aids in its impressive cleaning power, Scrub Daddy doesn’t recommend using the Power Paste on soft, varnished, coated or sensitive surfaces.

I’m not the only one who loves the Scrub Daddy Power Paste, either. It’s one of Amazon’s bestselling products, and currently has over 15,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

One happy customer wrote, ‘This product has completely transformed my cleaning routine. The Power Paste worked wonders, easily breaking down grime and leaving everything looking spotless. What I love most is how little you need to use - just a small amount goes a long way.’

Another wrote, ‘Wow! Just wow! Cleaned inside of oven door in about three minutes... squeaky clean. Same with the enamel sink (the part where the draining board sits). Cannot wait to try it on loads of other surfaces.’

I'm also going to join them in writing a stellar review, because I think the Scrub Daddy Power Paste may just be my new favourite cleaning product...

Have you tried the Scrub Daddy Power Paste yet? Let me know what you think of it!