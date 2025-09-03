Move over minimalist neutrals! IKEA’s new bold range shows the Scandis love colour and pattern
IKEA’s limited edition collection is a masterclass in using colours and patterns like the Scandinavians
Scandinavian aesthetic is usually associated with minimalism and neutral colours. But there is a much more colourful side to the Scandi style – and that’s exactly what the limited edition IKEA OMMJÄNGE collection is drawing on and celebrating.
Released this week, the range is inspired by the traditional and rather vibrant Swedish folklore of the 19th century filled with interesting patterns and shades of red, pink, yellow and blue. The collection is an alternative take on Scandinavian living room ideas and more.
My top picks
Recently, IKEA's been knocking it out of the park with its rugs, including the designs from the IKEA STOCKHOLM range and now this playful number. Reminiscent of something close to a face, the mix of colours and patterns makes this a true statement piece.
The collection even includes such small details and accessories as colourful wall hooks. But I find them particularly charming because of their flower silhouette, reminiscent of Marimekko's flower motifs.
The super pared-back Scandinavian style is a more recent, modern approach. And even now, the Scandis still use colour and pattern in their own particular way.
‘Scandinavians have a long tradition of using patterns and colours, but their use has evolved over time,’ says Paulina Lundstrom, CEO of Swedish rug brand Pappelina. ‘The modern, pared-back neutral aesthetic that Scandinavia is now famous for gained traction in the past years, particularly with the rise of the Scandinavian design movement. This doesn’t mean that pattern and colour were absent, but their use became more intentional and subtle, in line with modern design principles.
'So, while Scandinavian homes today are known for their natural, neutral look, there is still a tradition of incorporating pattern and colour, albeit in a more restrained manner.’
She adds, ‘Instead of overwhelming a room with colour, Scandinavians often introduce colour through accents like throws, pillows or rugs. Colour shades include cobalt blues, forest greens, and muted pinks or reds and different yellow shades.’ The shades of the IKEA OMMJÄNGE collection, basically.
Back in the 1800s in Sweden, living in compact rustic cabins, the living space also blended into the dining room and kitchen – the home was one open, shared space. And this tradition of living small is reflected in the OMMJÄNGE range, including its name which means ‘spending time together’.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
IKEA has always been one of the go-to brands for small space solutions. So it’s not entirely surprising that there is a nod to this in the new collection, be it a drop-leaf dining table with a blue base or a storage bench with a patterned fabric insert.
If you like the idea of colourful Scandi pieces, there are plenty of other brands doing it, not just IKEA. Here are some of my top picks.
More colourful Scandi picks
H&M is another Swedish brand. And I happen to love H&M table lamps (among other things), many of which come in vibrant shades like this sunny yellow one I'm currently loving.
HAY is the OG brand of the colourful storage crates. But the Danish design brand does so much more than that, including these uniquely patterned dinner candles.
Tekla is a Danish brand known for its colourful, striped towels. This burgundy and pink colourway is among my top favourites. But if you can't justify the rather high price point, H&M Home sells similar striped towels for less.
Which piece from the new colourful IKEA collection is your favourite?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.