Move over minimalist neutrals! IKEA’s new bold range shows the Scandis love colour and pattern

Scandinavian aesthetic is usually associated with minimalism and neutral colours. But there is a much more colourful side to the Scandi style – and that’s exactly what the limited edition IKEA OMMJÄNGE collection is drawing on and celebrating.

Released this week, the range is inspired by the traditional and rather vibrant Swedish folklore of the 19th century filled with interesting patterns and shades of red, pink, yellow and blue. The collection is an alternative take on Scandinavian living room ideas and more.

My top picks

The super pared-back Scandinavian style is a more recent, modern approach. And even now, the Scandis still use colour and pattern in their own particular way.

‘Scandinavians have a long tradition of using patterns and colours, but their use has evolved over time,’ says Paulina Lundstrom, CEO of Swedish rug brand Pappelina. ‘The modern, pared-back neutral aesthetic that Scandinavia is now famous for gained traction in the past years, particularly with the rise of the Scandinavian design movement. This doesn’t mean that pattern and colour were absent, but their use became more intentional and subtle, in line with modern design principles.

'So, while Scandinavian homes today are known for their natural, neutral look, there is still a tradition of incorporating pattern and colour, albeit in a more restrained manner.’

(Image credit: IKEA)

She adds, ‘Instead of overwhelming a room with colour, Scandinavians often introduce colour through accents like throws, pillows or rugs. Colour shades include cobalt blues, forest greens, and muted pinks or reds and different yellow shades.’ The shades of the IKEA OMMJÄNGE collection, basically.

Back in the 1800s in Sweden, living in compact rustic cabins, the living space also blended into the dining room and kitchen – the home was one open, shared space. And this tradition of living small is reflected in the OMMJÄNGE range, including its name which means ‘spending time together’.

(Image credit: IKEA)

IKEA has always been one of the go-to brands for small space solutions. So it’s not entirely surprising that there is a nod to this in the new collection, be it a drop-leaf dining table with a blue base or a storage bench with a patterned fabric insert.

If you like the idea of colourful Scandi pieces, there are plenty of other brands doing it, not just IKEA. Here are some of my top picks.

More colourful Scandi picks

Which piece from the new colourful IKEA collection is your favourite?