IKEA’s just dropped its festive lighting collection, and it’s perfect for giving your home a hygge glow – 6 Scandi-style picks to up the cosy factor in your home

It feels like it’s suddenly getting darker earlier once again, and right on cue, IKEA has dropped its twinkling new STRÅLA collection, whereby more Scandi lighting styles have joined its sell-out series of cosy, festive lighting.

IKEA’s STRÅLA collection is largely known for its sell-out paper stars , which are big contributors to the biggest Christmas lighting trends . Its paper design is quintessential of classic Scandinavian design and is perfect for practising hygge in your home on cold winter nights.

This year, STRÅLA has seen some colourful and quirky additions to the range. I’ve rounded up my favourites - from pieces that will bring festive joy to your home to the weird and wonderful lights that will get your guests talking.

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(Image credit: IKEA)

The IKEA STRÅLA collection produces some of the best budget Christmas decorating ideas , with prices starting from just £3 for the lace paper star lampshade . You’ll need a separate light source (such as the IKEA table lamp base ), but the finished look is simply beautiful.

Alas, this is not my top pick, although it is a good one. That award goes to the Paper Petal Star (£9) , whose delicate design looks like a perfect snowflake. It’s an elevated take on the typical STRÅLA star, and perfect if you want to create cosy ambient lighting. I think this would be beautifully hung on windowsills or along your stairs’ bannister, so you give the darkest areas of your home a soft glow in the evenings.

It reminds me of a more affordable version of H&M’s £19.99 paper lampshade , although I will admit the H&M version does offer more detail.

Alongside the beautiful paper lampshades, here are a few more options from the IKEA STRÅLA collection that caught my eye.

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These IKEA lights have really got me in the mood for festive lighting, so I've done some more digging, and here are a few more stunning examples I've found that you can shop online.

Alternatives

M&S Light Up Silver Bauble Garland £20 at Marks and Spencer UK I'm ready to go full Christmas with the light-up garland from M&S. I love how the light make the baubles shine and glitter even more. The White Company Brown Pre-Lit Branches £40 at The White Company These pre-lit branches are so chic. Simply add to your favourite vase for a subtle, yet festive, finishing touch. John Lewis John Lewis Led Paper Star Light, Warm White £15 at John Lewis This pretty paper star has flecks of gold to add extra shimmer. It also operates via plug-in LEDs so you don't have to worry about providing your own light source.

IKEA’s STRÅLA collection is perfect for creating a hygge glow in your home - and that makes celebrating Christmas worth it.