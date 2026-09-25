IKEA’s just dropped its festive lighting collection, and it’s perfect for giving your home a hygge glow – 6 Scandi-style picks to up the cosy factor in your home

Yes, the sellout paper stars are back

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Close-up IKEA STRALA lights
(Image credit: IKEA)

It feels like it’s suddenly getting darker earlier once again, and right on cue, IKEA has dropped its twinkling new STRÅLA collection, whereby more Scandi lighting styles have joined its sell-out series of cosy, festive lighting.

IKEA’s STRÅLA collection is largely known for its sell-out paper stars, which are big contributors to the biggest Christmas lighting trends. Its paper design is quintessential of classic Scandinavian design and is perfect for practising hygge in your home on cold winter nights.

This year, STRÅLA has seen some colourful and quirky additions to the range. I’ve rounded up my favourites - from pieces that will bring festive joy to your home to the weird and wonderful lights that will get your guests talking.

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IKEA STRALA lights hanging from ceiling.

(Image credit: IKEA)

The IKEA STRÅLA collection produces some of the best budget Christmas decorating ideas, with prices starting from just £3 for the lace paper star lampshade. You’ll need a separate light source (such as the IKEA table lamp base), but the finished look is simply beautiful.

Alas, this is not my top pick, although it is a good one. That award goes to the Paper Petal Star (£9), whose delicate design looks like a perfect snowflake. It’s an elevated take on the typical STRÅLA star, and perfect if you want to create cosy ambient lighting. I think this would be beautifully hung on windowsills or along your stairs’ bannister, so you give the darkest areas of your home a soft glow in the evenings.

It reminds me of a more affordable version of H&M’s £19.99 paper lampshade, although I will admit the H&M version does offer more detail.

Alongside the beautiful paper lampshades, here are a few more options from the IKEA STRÅLA collection that caught my eye.

These IKEA lights have really got me in the mood for festive lighting, so I've done some more digging, and here are a few more stunning examples I've found that you can shop online.

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IKEA’s STRÅLA collection is perfect for creating a hygge glow in your home - and that makes celebrating Christmas worth it.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!