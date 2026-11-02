Nancy Birtwhistle’s hedgehog garden is a masterclass in creating a successful wildlife garden – how you can do it, too, according to experts

Nancy Birtwhistle has taken to TikTok to show off her hedgehog-friendly garden, and wildlife experts are in agreement that it is a brilliant example to follow if you want your garden to support these critters this winter.

Hedgehogs are classified as ‘vulnerable to extinction’ on the Great Britain Mammal Red List, and the European hedgehog is rated near threatened globally by the IUCN, so we all need to take steps to make our gardens hedgehog-friendly .

If you want to support hedgehogs in cold weather , following Nancy Birtwhistle's example can help transform your outdoor space into a flourishing wildlife garden .

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In her video, Nancy explains that two hedgehogs visit her garden every night, and she leaves out food and water for them. Aside from this, it is how her garden has been designed to help foster this attractive environment to hedgehogs. Nancy explains she uses no pesticides in her garden, has a wild and rugged patch and a hedgehog house - three important features that will support hedgehogs.

‘Hedgehogs are the nation's favourite garden visitor, but they really need our help. Their population is continuing to decline rapidly, and they face new challenges and threats - such as the risk of crossing roads, habitat loss and accidental death from garden machinery and ponds. Happily, there are measures we can all take which would make a huge difference for hedgehogs and would ensure our gardens are a safe and welcoming paradise for hedgehogs and other mammals,’ comments Dr Emily Lambert, conservation scientist and founder of Seedball .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What makes Nancy a good example is her garden’s ’rough patch’ . Leaving an area of your garden wild provides hedgehogs with somewhere to hide and a food supply of insects (which make up the core of a hedgehog’s diet). It also provides them with nesting material when they hibernate.

Similarly, her hedgehog house will provide shelter against the cold, wind and rain, giving local hedgehogs somewhere safe to hunker down. Lastly, Nancy's choice not to use pesticides in her garden is also highly beneficial. Pesticides can harm hedgehogs if they consume them directly, and pesticides can wipe out the insects hedgehogs rely on for food.

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How to make your garden hedgehog-friendly

If you want to support hedgehogs this winter, there are a few things you can do to create a safe environment, as Nancy has. According to Dino Decking , 61% of gardens contain potential hazards that could put hedgehogs at risk. Here’s how you can change this.

(Image credit: Alamy)

‘Take inspiration from Nancy and invest in a hedgehog house to give your prickly visitors somewhere safe and cosy to shelter. Place it in a quiet, sheltered corner of your garden, away from busy areas and direct sunlight, and add some dry leaves nearby for nesting material,’ suggests Julia Sixsmith, founder of Hindley Hedgehog Help and ambassador for Dino Decking's Hedgehog Highways campaign .

‘Put down the rake! Leaf piles, logs and undisturbed corners provide valuable shelter for hedgehogs, particularly as they prepare for winter hibernation. Leaving a wild corner of your garden untouched is one of the easiest ways to give wildlife a helping hand.

‘A shallow dish of fresh water and a little meaty cat or dog food can help hungry hedgehogs, particularly as they build up their energy reserves for winter. Just remember to avoid bread and milk, which can make them unwell, and keep feeding bowls clean.’

(Image credit: Getty Images / Oksana Schmidt)

Julia also recommends checking for hedgehogs in your garden before you use a strimmer, clear garden waste or light a bonfire. This is because hedgehogs could be nesting in these materials. You should also consider installing a hedgehog highway in your garden.

‘Hedgehogs, as the name suggests, enjoy rustling through hedges, but the UK is facing a shortage of hedgerows! That’s not just the case in the countryside, as many people have opted to remove their hedges in gardens, in favour of fences and walls, which not only remove vital habitat and forage but also restrict the movement of hedgehogs, which have a huge territory,’ says Dr Emily.

‘Adding a Hedgehog Highway to your fence is a great way to help hogs get around without needing to cross busy roads. Adult hedgehogs can roam up to 3km a night, so by introducing wildlife corridors you can help your prickly pals search for food and shelter safely and with ease. Encouraging a wide range of insects in your garden can also help hedgehogs, especially when they begin to prepare their fat stores for hibernation.’

Take a leaf of out Nancy's book this winter and lend a hand to your local hedgehogs. I hope it brings you as much joy as it brings Nancy.