Unlike the retailers such as John Lewis and Habitat which each year shake up their Christmas tree range and add new styles to it, The White Company is one of those brands that stick with the same tried and true (and extremely popular) designs year after year. But not this year, as The White Company Extra Bright Grand Spruce Christmas Tree has been added to the collection.

The White Company makes some of the best artificial Christmas trees out there – I certainly rate them highly as both the brand’s Symons Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree and the Pre Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree have made it to our best Christmas tree buying guide as the best unlit and best pre-lit trees respectively. And every year, they're both among my top picks from The White Company's Christmas shop.

But for this festive season, The White Company’s expanding its range with the twinkliest and most magical tree I’ve ever come across. And at this point, I’ve seen a lot of pre-lit Christmas trees. You might be wondering what makes this new Christmas tree idea so bright. And the answer is rather simple – it’s down to the number of light bulbs on the tree.

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Available in 6ft and 7.5ft sizes, I’ve never seen pre-lit trees with so many light bulbs as these extra-bright trees. The 6ft version boasts 2500 LED light bulbs, while the 7.5ft one comes with a whopping 4800 bulbs.

For comparison, The White Company’s regular 6ft pre-lit grand spruce tree comes with 390 lights, while the 7.5ft size is equipped with 650 bulbs. So the new extra-bright trees come with around seven times more lights than regular pre-lit styles, while keeping the eight light functions of the regular pre-lit tree.

When you put the two versions side by side, the difference in brightness becomes especially apparent. However, it should be said that this magical brightness comes at a price – the extra bright trees are selling for £200 more than the pre-lit grand spruce as the 6ft size retails for £575 and the 7.5ft size sells for £695.

While it’s very impressive how bright this new tree design shines, it’s certainly an investment piece. So I’d recommend this new tree over the regular The White Company pre-lit grand spruce tree only if an intensely radiant tree that pretty much fills the room with light is what you’re after and what you prioritise in a tree.