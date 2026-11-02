B&Q is selling a 7ft Christmas tree for a bargain £50 – this is how to create maximum impact this festive season on a budget

I swear Black Friday events get earlier and earlier every year… However, I’m not complaining about the start of B&Q’s Black Friday Sale , which has already seen some great deals hit the virtual shelves, including the 7ft Valais Natural Effect Hinged Full Artificial Christmas Tree , which, at £50, is one of the best tree prices we’ve seen. It’s perfect for those working to a tight budget this Christmas.

The best artificial Christmas trees can easily cost hundreds of pounds for the best and bushiest models on the market. But if you’re looking for budget Christmas decorating ideas , these high-end models are always the most feasible options, which is why it is always a good idea to keep your eye out for deals such as this one.

B&Q’s Valais Natural Effect Christmas Tree offers a fantastic price-to-height ratio, making it an ideal choice for anyone who wants the drama of a large tree without spending a fortune. Here’s everything you need to know.

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B&Q 7ft Valais Natural Effect Hinged Full Artificial Christmas Tree - Green £50 at B&Q

I’ll start by saying that this tree is only available as a Black Friday Specialbuy so you should bear in mind that when it’s gone, it’s gone, and there won’t be a restock. Based on the price alone, I predict that this tree will sell fast, so if you’re looking for a budget Christmas tree, don’t wait around with this one.

The Valais Christmas tree claims to be quick to set up with its simple hinge design, which means branches fall into place and should only need light shaping. It comes with a stand, although you may want to think about investing in a pretty Christmas tree skirt to hide the base.

It has 1007 branch tips, which means it may not be as bushy as the higher-end trees, and it may not look as realistic. However, I do think for its price you are getting a decent branch-to-price ratio as long as you don’t set your expectations too high. Plus, if you do find your tree looks a little sparse, you can easily fill it out with the latest Christmas trends .

(Image credit: B&Q)

The Valais tree is available to shop for both in-store and online. It’s not a pre-lit tree, so you will have to use your own lights, but this does offer you a little more creative freedom. If you do want a pre-lit tree, Habitat is selling a 7ft Nordland Christmas Tree (£55, Argos) . I have a pre-lit Habitat tree and have found they are excellent value for money.

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As I’ve said, I predict this B&Q tree is going to sell fast. And as it’s a Black Friday deal, it won’t be returning. So, I’ve rounded up a few of Ideal Home’s recommended artificial trees just in case.

Habitat Habitat Imperial Christmas Tree £18 at Argos This is our best-rated budget Christmas tree. If you're looking for a large artificial Christmas tree that won't break the bank, then this affordable option is very hard to beat on price. It's just £35 for a 7ft centrepiece. Habitat Habitat Pre-lit Upswept Mixed Tip Christmas Tree £115 at Argos Our Room Decor Editor, Sara Hesikova, tested this tree for a year and was so impressed with its quality. It looks just as good as the more expensive options Argos Habitat 7ft Pre lit Nordland Christmas Tree £55 at Argos Reviews say this stunning tree is easy to assemble, good value, and has attractive lights. Some say it can look sparse, but is easily remedied with decorations.

If you're looking for a bargain Christmas tree, this is it. But be quick, it won't be on offer for long.