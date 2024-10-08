The genius Joseph Joseph space-saving buys to snap up while they're on sale at Amazon - but you need to be quick
These deals are only offer for two days
Stop what you are doing - storage saviours Joseph Joseph have had their prices slashed on Amazon as part of their Prime Big Deals Day. If you've been looking for a chance to get your hands on the cult space-saving buys, now is the time to do so. And I recommend you run, not walk.
When it comes to storage ideas, the team Joseph Joseph over the years - and that’s for good reason. The brand is renowned for its style, sleek design and practical storage solutions.
From its kitchenware whose design is perfect for kitchens short on storage space to Joseph Joseph’s famous laundry basket, Joseph Joseph is dedicated to making life easier. Unfortunately, the brand's products do come with a bit of a price tag. However, for two days you can snap up some of the best Joseph Joseph space-saving buys at a discounted price on Amazon.
Here are my top picks that you don't want to miss.
Joseph Joseph Amazon October Prime Day Deals
First up on my list is the Joseph Joseph folding ironing board. A must-have for any small home it is currently reduced by 35% from £100 to £64.99. It is the best ironing board for small spaces our team has tested. It can be put on a countertop or tabletop when in use, then simply folded up and popped on a shelf. Perfect for a tiny laundry room situation.
The kitchen is one of those places where you need all the kitchen storage ideas you can get. Joseph Joseph’s Under Shelf Drawers are a cult buy for making use of that awkward dead space in a kitchen cupboard. At £16 it's not a huge expense, but it is a much more appealing price at £9.99 for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day.
The drawers slots under the cupboard shelf to create more usable vertical storage. It easily slots under the cupboard without any need for tools. At 10.cm x 23.5cm x 22.5cm, the drawer is large enough to store dry foods like rice and pasta. It is ideal for storing spices, stock cubes and other bits and bobs.
The Hold-All 35L collapsible Washing Basket and Tota 60L Laundry Separation Hamper is 30% off, reduced from £90 to £60.99 on Amazon. The laundry hamper is designed to make laundry day easier, separating your whites and darks into bags with handles that can easily be carried and tipped into the washing machine. This set also comes with the ultimate space-saving wash basket that folds so small it can fit into the narrowest gap between a washing machine and a kitchen countertop.
Our Deputy Editor Rebecca Knight invested in the Joseph Joseph laundry basket last year and raves about it. She found the price point the main disadvantage to the buy, but with huge savings to be made this Amazon Prime Day, now is the time to invest!
You can't go far wrong with a Joseph Joseph buy, they are well-designed and built to last. So listen to us when we say if you buy anything in the Amazon sales today and tomorrow make it ones of these cult buys.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
