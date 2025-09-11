The designer larder trend will instantly make your kitchen look more high-end - and it's surprisingly affordable to recreate

When it comes to creating a lustworthy kitchen, so much of it is down to the exterior of the design, but we've come to realise it's what on the inside that counts just as much.

A kitchen pantry is one of the best design features you can include in your kitchen. A prime spot for storage, they've also quickly become an appliance garage where you can store away less attractive small appliances. Now, the latest way to make your pantry the star of the show is through the 'designer larder' trend.

Delis and farmers' markets that stock the fanciest ingredients are the inspiration behind this kitchen trend, and when taken forward into your pantry, it creates an organisational haven stocked full of kitchenware and ingredients that signify a high-end space. So how can you embody this trend in your own space? We asked the experts.

(Image credit: Future/Holly Jolliffe)

Creating a designer larder is as much about how the pantry is designed as it is about what it contains.

While pantry staples were once hidden away, having these pieces on show has now become a marker of great taste, and they act as an affordable decor idea that is also usefully edible.

Tinned sardines have had a huge moment in interiors, so why not opt for the original to use as decor in your kitchen? Likewise, tomato motifs have started to pop up on ceramics and artwork, turning cans of chopped tomatoes from a cupboard staple to an ornament that you can showcase on open shelving or an open pantry.

(Image credit: Loud Architects/Neil Parry)

Creating a designer larder is as much about the chic deli items as it is about the overall design. This trend is perfect for revamping a makeshift freestanding pantry, but if you're going down the built-in route, these are some design features to consider.

'A well-designed larder is about practical organisation and the quality of its construction. Internally, solid timber or veneered linings, strong dovetailed drawers and shelves built to take weight make a difference to how it works day to day,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

'We always include a clear work surface with power so small appliances can live inside. Deep drawers take packets and tins, racks on the inside of the doors keep jars in view, and integrated lighting means you can see everything straight away. The fittings matter too, robust hinges, smooth drawer runners and good handles ensure the cabinet will stand up to years of use.'

(Image credit: Davonport Kitchens)

'Another option is a freestanding larder built to match the rest of the kitchen. Because it isn’t limited by standard cabinetry sizes, it can be made deeper and taller, giving you space to step inside and see everything at once,' explains Richard.

In this case, attractive storage is absolutely essential. Glass jars with wooden lids are great for decanting dried goods while lacquered trays will add style to the bottom shelf.

Frosted glass doors are also a handy way to perfect the designer larder trend. Your most stylish items can subtly shine through the doors without causing too much visual clutter - particularly important when shelves inevitably never stay tidy.

Creating a designer larder is as much about the tiny design details as it is about which items feature on the shelves. On the event you open it in front of guests, your kitchen is sure to be of envy.

Shop the designer larder trend

How will you take inspiration from this trend? You can do so in big or small ways - I'll be upgrading my cooking essentials, such as salt and olive oil containers, for a quick fix.