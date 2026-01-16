Move over, brass hardware – these 2 trendy metals will look better in a kitchen in 2026

It's a well-known fact that the small details of a kitchen design are the things that make the biggest difference. Cabinet hardware fits neatly into this category and is often seen as the jewellery of our kitchens; the pretty (but very necessary) finishing touch that finishes off a look.

And just like jewellery, the different colours and designs can completely alter the final design, which is why choosing the right metal is so important. 2025 saw antique and aged brass reign supreme for characterful, vintage-inspired kitchen schemes, but what does 2026 hold?

The kitchen trend for metals appears to be changing, and cooler-toned, moody hardware is rising in popularity. Polished chrome offers a fresh, clean look, but there's a darker side with nickel that could transform your kitchen space. Here's what to look out for.

1. Polished chrome

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Parmiter)

Chrome is a metal tone that is largely associated with trends from around 10 years ago - but it's set to make a resurgence. Polished chrome in particular was once a staple in both classic, country kitchens and contemporary spaces, and its enduring appeal is returning via a new look.

'Much like the wider home, it is interesting to see how chrome is now returning to kitchens with renewed confidence, no longer hidden within an all-white setting but paired with deeper colours, painted cabinetry and layered materials, showing how a finish once chosen out of habit is being reintroduced with far more intention and design awareness today,' explains Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

If a timeless kitchen design is what you're looking to achieve, polished chrome hardware might just be the right decision. It's proven to circle back, and I predict that it won't be long until it completely takes over brass.

2. Brushed nickel

(Image credit: Davonport)

Not dissimilar to chrome, nickel is another cool-toned metal that is replacing some of the warmer-toned gold and brass hardware trends we have seen in previous years.

'Nickel is stepping into the spotlight for 2026 because it answers a growing desire for kitchens that feel calm, refined and quietly confident. Brass has had a long run, but homeowners and designers are now looking for a cooler note that still has depth, and nickel sits in that sweet spot,' explains Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel.

'Brushed nickel, in particular, is proving influential. The surface diffuses light in a way that feels gentle rather than flat, so the hardware never reads as harsh or clinical,' he adds.

(Image credit: Hendel & Hendel / Darren Chung)

Just like chrome, this cool-toned metal works well with both warm and cool-toned kitchen colour schemes. 'It has a soft lustre that works with both pale timbers and the darker cabinet colours that are gaining ground, which gives it a versatility that other finishes struggle to match,' Gareth continues.

Rachel Davis, designer at Harvey Jones adds, 'In 2026 we’ll see matte worktops with warm earthy colourways, brushed metal or nickel handles and marble splashbacks for subtle contrasts.'

These cool-toned metals might not be for everyone, and if your tastes run warmer, then don't worry as brushed brass is set to stick around for a while longer.