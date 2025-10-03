Tortoiseshell is the autumnal trend I can't get enough of – and I found the perfect home for it in my kitchen

Each season brings with it a new print or pattern that sets the tone for trends for months to come. Autumn is a particularly exciting time, when a shift in weather means homeware trends turn to warm, moody colour palettes designed to make your space feel as cosy as possible. Tortoiseshell is a trend we've particularly noticed picking up for autumn, and a kitchen is the perfect place to try it out.

Tortoiseshell is no new concept, in fact, it's been around as early as the 17th century and is seen anywhere from eyeglasses to lamps. While it's a versatile pattern and colour palette, it also picks up as a more stand-out trend when similar shades are having a moment. Brown has been a popular kitchen trend in 2025 and heading into 2026, so it's only natural that we see this reflected in the tortoiseshell revival.

A kitchen often needs a little seasonal update around this time of year. We're about to spend many evenings and weekends hunkered down indoors, so why not give your kitchen the spruce-up it deserves with a little tortoiseshell touch?

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

The beauty of tortoiseshell is that it suits so many different interior styles. Oftentimes, trending patterns can be quite niche and might not go with your decor, but tortoiseshell is one that looks just as good in traditional or contemporary spaces.

When it comes to updating a kitchen with autumnal touches, you don't want to overboard with decor pieces that clutter up worktops and cupboards. Instead, choosing tortoiseshell items that are just as practical as they are pretty will mean your decor works hard.

'The beauty of tortoiseshell is really in how versatile it is,' say David and Sarah Ross, co-founders of Addison Ross. 'You’ll see it pop up in all sorts of ways, sometimes as a subtle detail, like a chic tray on a coffee table or a picture frame that just quietly elevates a shelf.'

'Other times it takes a bigger role, with decorative boxes that add that lovely depth and warmth tortoiseshell naturally has. It always manages to feel refined without being over the top.'

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Addison Ross)

'What’s fun, though, is when it shows up somewhere unexpected,' continue David and Sarah. 'A surprisingly brilliant spot for it is in the kitchen, think a pair of tortoiseshell salt and pepper mills. They’re practical, of course, but the pattern instantly gives them this design-led edge.'

'Suddenly something every day feels considered and stylish, and that’s exactly why tortoiseshell is having such a moment; it’s timeless, adaptable, and fits in almost anywhere.'

If you want to update your tablescape then tortoiseshell glasses are an affordable addition that will look warm and inviting alongside rattan placemats and candlesticks. Similarly, opting for lamps and pendant light fixtures in tortoiseshell will cast the pattern across a space - ideal for cosy winter evenings.

While the colours are on brand for autumn, tortoiseshell is a trend that transcends the seasons. It looks just as beautiful on bright spring tablescapes as it does for cosy winter evenings spent at home.