M&S’s Christmas lighting is so good, I’m not surprised it's already selling out – 6 gorgeous festive lights to buy now or regret later

Christmas comes earlier every year, but for once I’m not complaining, as M&S’s festive lighting is so good, I predict it will sell out long before the big day arrives.

I can appreciate it’s only October, but now is the time to start considering the year’s Christmas trends - especially when the best decorations always sell out early. And one of the best producers of festive decor is M&S, who have already graced us with the return of their XL bows , tinsel tree skirt and gorgeous light-up candles .

But it is their Christmas lighting that I have to say is worth investing in now. I’ve already fallen in love with the brand’s new twig trees , and this led me down the rabbit hole of the best M&S Christmas lights. Here are my top six picks.

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M&S's 100 LED Light Up Confetti Garland is my top pick. Just look at that sparkle! (Image credit: M&S)

Having trawled through the M&S website, my top pick is the 100 LED Light Up Confetti Garland (£12) . This five-star-rated product is made up of 100 warm white LED lights, as well as glittering confetti and beads that help reflect light - whether that’s from your LED or when it catches the sun in the daytime.

It’s a simple design but one that would suit any Christmas decorating style . I’d hang them from a fireplace mantel, or around a bookshelf or dresser to enjoy a festive sparkle that reaches every corner of your home. You could even place them in a mason jar and use them as part of your table decor for dinner parties.

What I love about these lights is that they are not explicitly festive, so you could use them as decor for any party.

‘These are lovely. I wanted them to cheer me up now the dark evenings and mornings have arrived,’ says one review, summing up my sentiments.

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The M&S Christmas shop is selling fast, so if anything has caught your eye, it's wise to check out sooner rather than later.