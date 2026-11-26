You can have all the tinsel and garlands and baubles you please, but your home won’t smell festive unless you get the fragrance right. It seems M&S has got this memo, as its bestselling light-up candles are currently included in its Black Friday sale .

Yes, plenty of the best Black Friday Deals revolve around finding you huge discounts on big-ticket items, but if you’re looking to nail this year’s Christmas decor trends , it is also a good opportunity to ensure you’ve covered all bases - including making sure you’ve got your festive fragrances bang on.

M&S’s light-up candles have sold out in the past couple of years, so I’m a little surprised to see them in M&S’s Black Friday Sale. But I’m not complaining. Here’s why you should snap them up now.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

I picked up the original Townhouse Candle for my partner's mother a couple of years ago as a Christmas gift, and ever since I've been wishing I got one for myself, too. These stunning candles offer beautiful glowing LED lights when lit and smell absolutely amazing, too. And this year, they returned in three new lovely designs and scents.

If you’re looking for the best candles , M&S is one of the best places to go. We're huge fans of their Apothecary range (also in the sale), and their Christmas candles are just as good.

In the M&S Black Friday Sale, you will find the new Mandarin, Clove & Cinnamon Refillable Light Up Candle, Yuletide Pine & Spice Refillable Light Up Candle and Frankincense & Myrrh Refillable Light Up Candle reduced from £12 to £9.60. Each candle offers a burn time of 20 hours and is refillable for repeat use.

And you will want to repeat your use of these candles. The vessels are beautiful, each featuring a festive design, with twinkling LED lights built into the glass. When the candles are lit, these LED’s illuminate, doubling the overall glow. Having seen them in action on a festive dining table , let me tell you the result is truly magical.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re looking for a year-round light-up candle, the sparkling Neroli Lime & Bergamot Refillable Light Up Candle 120g is also on sale, reduced from £20 to £16. Its fresh scent also lasts for 20 hours, and it is refillable. Alternatively, here are a few more M&S Christmas candles that have caught my eye this year.

Christmas candles can really help contribute to a festive atmosphere in your home. And M&S's light-up candles are the truly some of the best I've ever tried.