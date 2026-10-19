M&S’s new LED twig trees are so stylish, I predict a new bestseller – they’re perfect for adding a cosy glow to your home this Christmas

Twig trees have been a popular Scandi-inspired Christmas decorating trend for the past few years, and M&S has just dropped one of the best-looking ones I’ve seen. I’m talking about the Pre Lit Twig Cluster Christmas Tree , and it’s available in three different sizes.

This pre-lit twig tree is a brilliant alternative to one of the best artificial Christmas trees , and it's just one of many examples of M&S knocking it out of the park with their festive collection this year. If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Christmas trends, you'll be aware that the M&S Christmas shop is packed with festive gems this year. From their XL bows to their paper stars and tinsel tree skirt, M&S has easily become one of the best places to shop for Christmas decor.

And now you can add their new Pre-Lit Twig Cluster Christmas Trees to your list of fabulous decorations. Here’s why I think these twinkling lights make a showstopper.

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M&S’s sparkling new twig trees are available in three different sizes. There’s a 6ft version, a 3ft version and a petite 1.5 ft version. First to catch my eye was the 6ft version. If a full-size Christmas tree isn’t to your taste, or you simply don’t want to spend hours decorating one, the M&S cluster tree may be better suited for you.

The 6ft tree is made up of hundreds of twinkling warm lights that bunch together in clusters. Illuminated against their dark branches, the lights create a beautiful silhouette of a traditional tree. It’s mains-operated, so it will need to be positioned near a plug, but you’d need this to plug in fairy lights on any other Christmas tree, so I don’t think this matters if you’re using the cluster tree as your main tree.

(Image credit: M&S)

If you plan to use the cluster tree as a secondary tree, such as in your bedroom, kitchen or hallway, I recommend opting for one of the smaller trees. The 3ft version is the more attractive of the two (although the 1.5ft tree is cute) because it retains a beautiful silhouette on a smaller scale.

I think the smaller trees are perfect for illuminating dark areas of your home such as under your staircase. In fact, the 1.5ft tree is small enough to be positioned on a dresser, a little like your own festive lamp.

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If you want to evoke a cosy glow in your home this Christmas, the M&S Pre Lit Twig Cluster Christmas Tree is a sure way to achieve this. What do you say?