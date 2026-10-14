M&S’s sell-out tinsel Christmas tree skirt is back for 2026 in an even more stylish colourway – but be quick, it sold out before November last year

M&S’s sell-out Textured Tinsel Tree Skirt (£18) is back for Christmas 2026, and in a sparkling new colourway. If you’re looking for showstopping festive decor, this glittering tinsel skirt is undoubtedly a star buy.

Last year, when Christmas trends were heavily centred on nostalgic, tinsel-heavy displays, M&S dropped a stunning multicoloured tinsel tree skirt, and it wasn’t long before it sold out completely.

If you missed out on this Christmas tree skirt last year, don’t worry, as it’s back in stock and available in a sleek silver colourway. But if you like what you see, be quick, as I predict another sell-out.

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If you’re a fan of nostalgic, maximalist festive decor, this is a great tree skirt to incorporate into Christmas decorating. It has a playful disco look, and it means the base of your tree is just as eye-catching as your baubles and fairy lights.

A tree skirt is an effective way to cover the base of even the best artificial Christmas tree and maintain the illusion of a real tree (without the dropped needles). They’ve quickly become one of the most popular Christmas decor ideas, and with a range of styles available, there is one to suit any home.

For example, The White Company frequently produces sell-out rattan styles for a minimalist yet stylish look, while this year has seen the return of Next’s viral gingerbread tree skirt , which sold out in only September last year. And for maximalists, M&S’s striking tinsel tree skirt is the perfect addition to your festive decor.

(Image credit: M&S)

‘The M&S tinsel skirt first debuted last year. I'd had a preview of it before it went live and had kept checking the site for it to drop because I knew it would be a sellout success. And sure enough, it was! I've never seen a tree skirt like this anywhere else before or since. So it's this unique, playful look that sets it apart from the rest and makes it so popular with shoppers. And with the affordable £18 price point, no wonder everyone's going mad for it,’ says Sara Hesikova, Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor.

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The silver tinsel skirt stands at 70cm tall and has a length of 165cm, making it big enough to fit most artificial trees. Meanwhile, its three tiers of tinsel add an extra layer of sparkle to your decor, whilst keeping the finished look polished. The tinsel also has a textured surface, which means it should catch the light, adding even more sparkle to your home.

If that sounds like a little too much sparkle for you (no such thing), I’ve listed a few more of my favourite M&S Christmas decorations from this year.

Given that M&S' tinsel tree sold out by November this year, I predict it will be the same case this year - especially is such a pretty silver colourway. So, if you like what you see, snap it up now.