Kelly Hoppen and leopard print were two things I never thought I'd say in the same sentence. But it turns out they're a match made in heaven. When the interior designer included a leopard print bolster in her collection with M&S earlier this year, it sold out not once, but twice in record time.

If you missed out on the recent leopard print bolster cushion restock, I come bearing good news. M&S has just dropped the Leopard Print Jacquard Cushion in a traditional square shape for £30.

Leopard print has taken over our wardrobes, and it's now coming for our homes as one of the breakout home decor trends of 2026. If you needed any further proof that leopard print is a neutral, its inclusion in a range by the 'Queen of Taupe' is a pretty compelling argument. It might seem like a departure from Kelly Hoppen's signature neutral style, but the cushion actually fits beautifully with her calm, elegant aesthetic.

M&S X Kelly Hoppen Cotton Rich Leopard Print Jacquard Cushion £30 at Marks and Spencer UK

The original bolster cushion was restocked at the end of September, with thousands (including myself) signing up for back-in-stock notifications. Unsurprisingly, it sold out in a day, with fans taking to Instagram disappointed about missing out. If you were among them, you can now pick up the (in my opinion) more versatile and more affordable square shape.

What makes the leopard print design stand out from other animal print cushions is the jacquard print that adds a lovely texture to the cushion, elevating it above the sea of fluffy leopard print home accessories out there at the moment. The colours are also worth noting; it has a gorgeous tonal caramel hue with delicate black spots.

There are at least three members of the Ideal Home team who said they would never include leopard in their homes, but have added either the bolster or the new square cushion to their wish list.

The OG leopard print bolster cushion at the M&S Christmas press preview. (Image credit: Future / Sara Hesikova)

The key differences between the two cushions are the shape, size, and price. The bolster cushion was slightly more expensive at £40, but it was big enough to sit comfortably across a double bed or along the back of a sofa, measuring 90cm in length and 30 cm wide. In contrast, the square cushion is 45 x 45cm and priced at a slightly lower £30.

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While I thought the bolster cushion would look gorgeously chic splayed across my bed, I had no chance of getting a leopard-print cushion (even one this chic) past my husband. But I'm more confident I can slip the square version past him as a fun addition to my living room sofa ideas or on a glamorous bedroom chair.

The square cushion is still in stock, but I wouldn't sit on this purchase for too long. However, if you are still lusting after the bolster cushion, I have been informed it's likely to come back into stock next week. So keep those eyes peeled!

Leopard print homeware

2026 is definitely the year of the leopard; here are a few other luxe-looking leopard home accessories I've found hiding on the high street.

Rockett St George Leopard Print & Red Rebel Spindle Armchair £499 at Rockett StGeorge Leopard print is part of the DNA of rock'n'roll homeware brand Rockett St George. If you're going to make a statement with this pattern this armchair is the way to do it. Ruggable Namir Brown Rug £399 at Ruggable UK This is the perfect alternative to a traditional beige rug. It will feel just the right amount of edgy and eclectic when styled with vintage furniture. Dunelm Leopard Cut Velvet Square Cushion £20 at Dunelm This Dunelm cushion is one of the best alternatives I've seen to the M&S x Kelly Hoppen version at a lower price point. It has a similar texture that helps make it look more expensive than it actually is. Bialetti Dolce & Gabbana Moka Coffee Maker £85 at John Lewis Leopard print isn't just for soft furnishings, add a dose of wild flair to your kitchen with a statement coffee maker from Bialetti. Next Grey Snow Leopard Print Faux Fur Throw From £55 at Next The only time I can get behind a fluffy leopard print is when it comes in a snowy colourway. I can see this throw draped over a sofa in a neutral living room to boost the cosy factor in winter. Oliver Bonas Leopard Print Christmas Stocking £25 at Oliver Bonas Considering hanging a leopard print stocking from my mantle was not on my bingo card this year, but here I am resisting the urge to click 'add to bag'.

Will you be jumping on the leopard print homeware hype and snapping up the M&S cushion?