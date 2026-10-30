PSA: M&S just dropped the two-time sellout Kelly Hoppen leopard print bolster cushion in a new (more affordable) shape – grab it while you still can
The original is currently sold out for the second time
Kelly Hoppen and leopard print were two things I never thought I'd say in the same sentence. But it turns out they're a match made in heaven. When the interior designer included a leopard print bolster in her collection with M&S earlier this year, it sold out not once, but twice in record time.
If you missed out on the recent leopard print bolster cushion restock, I come bearing good news. M&S has just dropped the Leopard Print Jacquard Cushion in a traditional square shape for £30.
Leopard print has taken over our wardrobes, and it's now coming for our homes as one of the breakout home decor trends of 2026. If you needed any further proof that leopard print is a neutral, its inclusion in a range by the 'Queen of Taupe' is a pretty compelling argument. It might seem like a departure from Kelly Hoppen's signature neutral style, but the cushion actually fits beautifully with her calm, elegant aesthetic.
The original bolster cushion was restocked at the end of September, with thousands (including myself) signing up for back-in-stock notifications. Unsurprisingly, it sold out in a day, with fans taking to Instagram disappointed about missing out. If you were among them, you can now pick up the (in my opinion) more versatile and more affordable square shape.
What makes the leopard print design stand out from other animal print cushions is the jacquard print that adds a lovely texture to the cushion, elevating it above the sea of fluffy leopard print home accessories out there at the moment. The colours are also worth noting; it has a gorgeous tonal caramel hue with delicate black spots.
There are at least three members of the Ideal Home team who said they would never include leopard in their homes, but have added either the bolster or the new square cushion to their wish list.
The key differences between the two cushions are the shape, size, and price. The bolster cushion was slightly more expensive at £40, but it was big enough to sit comfortably across a double bed or along the back of a sofa, measuring 90cm in length and 30 cm wide. In contrast, the square cushion is 45 x 45cm and priced at a slightly lower £30.
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While I thought the bolster cushion would look gorgeously chic splayed across my bed, I had no chance of getting a leopard-print cushion (even one this chic) past my husband. But I'm more confident I can slip the square version past him as a fun addition to my living room sofa ideas or on a glamorous bedroom chair.
The square cushion is still in stock, but I wouldn't sit on this purchase for too long. However, if you are still lusting after the bolster cushion, I have been informed it's likely to come back into stock next week. So keep those eyes peeled!
Leopard print homeware
2026 is definitely the year of the leopard; here are a few other luxe-looking leopard home accessories I've found hiding on the high street.
Will you be jumping on the leopard print homeware hype and snapping up the M&S cushion?
Rebecca Knight has been the Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2025; previously, she was the Deputy Digital Editor from 2022. She has a Master's degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London and has been writing about homes and interiors for 7 years. Her expertise lies in DIY projects, home decor trends and spotting the latest high street homeware buys that are about to go viral. She bought her first home in London last year and is currently renovating it (on a budget).