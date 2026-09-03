At last! The H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler collection is finally here and available to shop! The highly anticipated collaboration between the high street brand and the American interior designer first debuted back in April at Milan Design Week, and it was announced even before then. But the pieces look so cool that the extremely long wait might actually be worth it.

The range includes 29 products with prices starting from £19.99, spanning everything from decor like candleholders to table lamps and even pieces of furniture. The focus of the collection is on modular pieces, including modular sofas.

(Image credit: H&M)

I don’t think they’re necessarily the best modular sofas to invest your money in, since a modular sofa should future-proof your home and you should be able to add new modules to it in the future which I doubt will be the case with this like one-off range. However, I’m a big fan of the Ortra modular coffee table – or sofa table, as it’s been called – and the Noxen stools which can form a larger bench.

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Aside from modularity, the defining characteristic of most of the pieces is their sculptural shape and quality – interesting, sculptural shapes and pieces can be found across most of the interiors Kelly’s designed. Even though all the products have a practical purpose – be it a vase for flowers or a lamp to light the room – each of them looks like a piece of art in its own right. When styled together, the variety and contrast of natural materials becomes evident – from wood to marble, metal to ceramics.

(Image credit: H&M)

H&M’s designer collaborations are famous for selling out pretty much as soon as they drop, like with last summer's H&M X Palm Heights hotel collab. Given the amount of buzz and anticipation there’s been around Kelly’s collection for the high street retailer, I’m sure these pieces will fly off the shelves.

These are the 6 pieces I’ve got my eye on and would recommend investing in asap.

My top picks

H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler Etrine tray £119.99 at H&M For me, this marble tray is the true star of the collection and if I was to just pick one piece, this would be it. It's made of six different types of marble in a patchwork style, creating an irregular shape. H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler Morra table lamp £149.99 at H&M Reminiscent of soft-serve ice cream, this ceramic table lamp boasts a playful shape and is perfect for bringing more texture and movement into a space. There's also a larger version available. H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler Noxen stool £199.99 at H&M As with many other pieces from the range, the Noxen stool plays with the illusion of shadow and light, as well as dimensions. Made from solid pinewood, the design works on its own or as part of a bench arrangement. H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler Noxen chair £229.99 at H&M If you're after unique dining chairs or even just one statement chair to place in a corner or hallway, this architectural, irregularly shaped design would be my top recommendation. H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler Cyma vase £99.99 at H&M The collection's Cyma vase is another piece that plays with the idea of shadows. As this design looks just like a shadow of a vase. Made with black-stained pinewood, the outline shape hides a glass vessel behind it. H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler Ortra sofa table £249.99 at H&M I'm a big fan of modular designs and this coffee/sofa table design is definitely included. You can just buy this one piece to fill a corner, or buy multiple to put together a round coffee table which can also be rearranged or taken apart as needed.

I love a good collaboration. And it seems we’re in the midst of a collab season as Dunelm’s collection with artist Yinka Ilori dropped just in July, while both Tan France’s partnership with Castlery and MADE’s range with the Barbican launched last month. It's looking like the H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler range is the perfect cherry on top.