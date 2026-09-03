I’ve been looking forward to H&M Home’s Kelly Wearstler collaboration all year – these are the 6 pieces I’m most excited about
This year’s most anticipated collab is finally available to shop – but act fast
At last! The H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler collection is finally here and available to shop! The highly anticipated collaboration between the high street brand and the American interior designer first debuted back in April at Milan Design Week, and it was announced even before then. But the pieces look so cool that the extremely long wait might actually be worth it.
The range includes 29 products with prices starting from £19.99, spanning everything from decor like candleholders to table lamps and even pieces of furniture. The focus of the collection is on modular pieces, including modular sofas.
I don’t think they’re necessarily the best modular sofas to invest your money in, since a modular sofa should future-proof your home and you should be able to add new modules to it in the future which I doubt will be the case with this like one-off range. However, I’m a big fan of the Ortra modular coffee table – or sofa table, as it’s been called – and the Noxen stools which can form a larger bench.
Aside from modularity, the defining characteristic of most of the pieces is their sculptural shape and quality – interesting, sculptural shapes and pieces can be found across most of the interiors Kelly’s designed. Even though all the products have a practical purpose – be it a vase for flowers or a lamp to light the room – each of them looks like a piece of art in its own right. When styled together, the variety and contrast of natural materials becomes evident – from wood to marble, metal to ceramics.
H&M’s designer collaborations are famous for selling out pretty much as soon as they drop, like with last summer's H&M X Palm Heights hotel collab. Given the amount of buzz and anticipation there’s been around Kelly’s collection for the high street retailer, I’m sure these pieces will fly off the shelves.
These are the 6 pieces I’ve got my eye on and would recommend investing in asap.
My top picks
I love a good collaboration. And it seems we’re in the midst of a collab season as Dunelm’s collection with artist Yinka Ilori dropped just in July, while both Tan France’s partnership with Castlery and MADE’s range with the Barbican launched last month. It's looking like the H&M Home x Kelly Wearstler range is the perfect cherry on top.
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.