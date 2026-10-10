The M&S x Kelly Hoppen collection has quietly dropped more products to the range, adding pops of red to Kelly’s typical monochrome style; these latest home buys are an ideal mix of sultry and cosy.

Since it launched just two years ago in 2024, the M&S X Kelly Hoppen collaboration has fast become one of M&S’s most iconic collections. Setting her own home decor trends , the interior designer is well known for her love of neutrals, taupe and an ‘East meets West’ aesthetic.

Having dropped new lighting ideas, soft furnishings and fragrances for the autumn and winter months, I’ve trawled through Kelly’s new designs to bring you my six favourite pieces that not only embody Kelly’s signature style, but will make your home more stylish and cosy, too.

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(Image credit: M&S x Kelly Hoppen)

‘This collection is all about creating homes that feel beautifully considered yet effortlessly comfortable. We have introduced new colours, patterns and sculptural pieces that bring freshness to the range, whilst remaining true to the timeless aesthetic and balanced design principles that define my work. I love creating collections that help people transform their spaces with ease, and this season offers more opportunities than ever to achieve that look,’ said Kelly Hoppen CBE.

And I have to agree this is what Kelly has achieved. Red has been a hugely popular colour trend for the past few years, largely because it is a warm and comforting shade, perfect for making your home feel cosier on autumn nights. Products such as Pure Cotton Geometric Appliqué Cushion (£35) retain Kelly’s love of sharp lines and creamy neutrals, whilst introducing a pop of rich red to your living room ideas .

This latest collection is perfect for anyone looking to introduce colour to a neutral colour palette , but doesn’t want to get carried away. If you love cosy colour, but prefer a neutral home for a calming set-up, these are my top picks.

Bear in mind that this collection is already starting to sell out. The iconic leopard print bolster cushion has sold out for a second time, and the stunning glazed red vase has sold out, too. So, be quick if you want to get your hands on one.

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