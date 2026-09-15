Sorry leopard print, Dunelm’s new fabric lamp proves this print is the ‘it’ pattern for autumn – it’s soft, gentle and warm

Sorry, leopard print; sorry, zebra and tiger and cow; there’s a new print that’s taking the fashion world by storm: deer. And now, it’s making its way over to the interiors world with the drop of Dunelm’s Deer Print Fabric Floor Lamp (£65) .

Animal print has been a surprising home decor trend for the past few years, but has heavily centred on leopard and cow print . That is, until now. With deer print making waves in the fashion world, it’s only natural that it has found it

Now, Dunelm has introduced deer print to its viral fabric floor lamp collection and it has me asking whether animal print lamps will be the next big lighting trend .

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Deer Print Fabric Floor Lamp £65 at Dunelm

If you covet quirky lighting, Dunelm is always a good place to look, offering hundreds of different styles that cater to a range of budgets. Early this year, they dropped leopard print, cow print, and Beatrice print fabric floor lamps as Specialbuys, and they quickly went viral on TikTok and Instagram.

What was so great about these lamps was that they could add some maximalist pattern to a room without making any major changes. I’m a firm believer that leopard print can be treated as a neutral, so I’d go far enough to argue that the leopard print lamp would suit any living room colour scheme.

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If you have leopard or cow fatigue, deer print might be the animal print to sink your teeth into instead. Deer print offers a softer and gentler aesthetic compared to bold animal patterns, which is one reason why it’s trending right now.

Of course, working with any sort of animal print in your home is bold, but Dunelm’s fabric deer lamp feels like a softer alternative if you’re not quite convinced by louder patterns.

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Decked out with a stylish velvet finish, this floor lamp is designed to catch your eye in your living room, reading room or as part of your bedroom ideas. It stands at 120cm tall, creating lots of visual impact; however, at 30 cm wide, it’s still slim enough to slot into small rooms.

The speckled deer print is drenched all over the lamp, which I think gives it its charming look. Nothing looks disjointed or out of place. The shade and base flow into each other, creating a cohesive look.

Alternatively, if the lamp is not to your taste, I’ve rounded up a few more deer print items I’ve spotted at Dunelm.

Dunelm Deer Print Fabric Table Lamp £25 at Dunelm This table lamp is a great alternative if you're not looking for a floor lamp that will dominate attention. Dunelm Deer Print Easy Fit Lamp Shade £15 at Dunelm A fun lampshade is an easy way to introduce the pattern, without giving it too much emphasis. Dunelm Reindeer Faux Fur Rug £49 at Dunelm If you're more of a traditonalist, this reindeer rug (I think that counts) is ideal for the colder months.

Do you think this deer print trend has longevity? Or is it more of a flash in the pan?