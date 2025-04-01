This expert-recommended £5 M&S buy will stop yellow stains on your pillows – shoppers are raving about the quality for the price
This bestselling M&S buy solves a common bedding issue, and it's only £5
We’ve probably all been there. It’s laundry day and you’re stripping your bed to put your bedding in the washing machine when you realise your pillows are starting to look less box-fresh than they once did.
In fact, they’re starting to appear a little… yellow... which isn’t a good look. So begins the search for how to get rid of yellow stains on pillows.
But, what if I told you there was a simple way to prevent that yellowing from occurring in the first place *and* that Marks & Spencer has a solution that only costs £5.
Just £2.50 each, this pack of two pillow protectors is an affordable way to prevent yellowing.
Yep, a pillow protector is the answer to pillows staying white, and the M&S Collection 2pk Microfibre Pillow Protectors are one of the most affordable options I've come across. If you've just invested in the best pillows you can afford, I think spending an extra fiver to keep them in tip-top condition is well worth it.
Plus, it seems I'm not alone. M&S customers are raving about the quality and value of the M&S Collection 2pk Microfibre Pillow Protectors, with the budget-friendly buy currently scoring 4.8 out of 5 stars from reviewers.
One happy owner says, 'Very good value for the price l paid. I have bought quite a lot of these because the quality is very good'. Another reviewer says, 'Lovely quality. Good size. Nice quilting. Very good value.'
Another happy customer reports that they're 'amazed at the quality of these for the price; far exceeded my expectations'. Another writes, 'Wanted new pillow protectors and saw these for £5.00. They are excellent value. Really pleased with this purchase.'
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
In fact, the only possible downside I can find with this bargain buy is that these protectors are made from polyester, so for those of us who have invested in a pillow filled with natural fibres to prevent overheating, they may sleep warm. If you're a hot sleeper, these are my top alternatives.
Shop similar alternatives
Made predominantly from cotton rather than synthetic fibres, this pillow protector is a natural alternative.
Made from 98% cotton and 2% mixed fibres, this zipped pillow protector is another breathable option.
Why does a pillow protector prevent yellowing? Because it offers an extra layer of defence beyond just your pillowcase.
'Yellow stains on pillows can be caused by various factors,' explains household cleaning expert Petya Holevich of Fantastic Services. 'Some of the most common reasons are sweat and natural body oils produced by your skin, saliva from drooling during sleep, going to bed with wet hair, and makeup and skincare products.'
As someone who regularly used to go to bed with damp hair during my younger years I can confirm this is a surefire way to end up with pillow yellowing. A pillowcase just isn't enough defence to prevent those stains from occurring.
‘Yellow stains on pillows are typically caused by a combination of factors, including natural body oils and sweat that accumulate over time,’ confirms Baqir Khan, cleaning expert and owner of Proactive Cleaners. ‘These substances can seep into the fabric of the pillowcase and pillow, creating unsightly discolouration.'
Knowing how to wash a pillow, as well as how often to wash a pillow, can help. But as the old saying goes, 'prevention is better than cure', meaning it's far easier to prevent stains from occurring in the first place than it is to fix them after they've happened.
'To prevent your pillows from staining... use pillow protectors,' advises cleaning expert Petya. That's because they 'act as a barrier preventing stains from forming and spreading.'
A pillow protector is also far easier to wash and dry than the pillow itself, as you'll know if you've been wondering if you can wash feather pillows or pondering how to clean one of the best memory foam pillows.
So, are you convinced to add the £5 M&S Collection 2pk Microfibre Pillow Protectors to your bed? Or have you already been employing this stain-prevention trick?
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Are cylinder vacuums having a comeback? Miele’s newest release has me questioning why they even left in the first place
I put Miele's brand new vacuum through its paces, and it packs some serious power
By Lauren Bradbury
-
I used this spot cleaner to deep clean my sofa, carpets, rugs and mattress – and I'm never going back to cleaning them any other way
It's become a permanent fixture in my deep cleaning routine
By Annie Collyer
-
I give it a week before social media is obsessed with this Addison Ross wireless bobbin lamp – the matching salt and pepper mills have already gone viral
This stunning wireless lamp is my new favourite thing
By Sara Hesikova
-
I give it a week before social media is obsessed with this Addison Ross wireless bobbin lamp – the matching salt and pepper mills have already gone viral
This stunning wireless lamp is my new favourite thing
By Sara Hesikova
-
Habitat's Anthropologie bow mug alts are going viral on TikTok – grab them while you can
The bow trend is going nowhere
By Kezia Reynolds
-
7 ways to store pots and pans in a small kitchen - expert tips for clutter-free cooking
Genius ways of storing cookware in a compact kitchen
By Natasha Brinsmead
-
George Home is selling an air fryer that rivals the coveted Ninja FlexDrawer - it's getting rave reviews from shoppers
The George Home 11L Multi-Drawer Air Fryer has a five-star rating
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 ways to organise food containers in your kitchen - for clutter-free cupboards that actually close
A ten minute task that provides so much satisfaction
By Holly Cockburn
-
Every homes editor I know owns this Joseph Joseph kitchen essential, and I've finally been persuaded to buy one too
I've never known a washing up bowl have such a cult following
By Rebecca Knight
-
'Dirty kitchens' are the luxury kitchen trend with practical appeal - here's why you need one
It's much more appealing than it sounds
By Holly Cockburn
-
The White Company is embracing Mamma Mia core with its new summer collection - these are the stunning pieces to watch
These sun-soaked styles are not ones to miss
By Kezia Reynolds