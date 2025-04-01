This expert-recommended £5 M&S buy will stop yellow stains on your pillows – shoppers are raving about the quality for the price

We’ve probably all been there. It’s laundry day and you’re stripping your bed to put your bedding in the washing machine when you realise your pillows are starting to look less box-fresh than they once did.

In fact, they’re starting to appear a little… yellow... which isn’t a good look. So begins the search for how to get rid of yellow stains on pillows.

But, what if I told you there was a simple way to prevent that yellowing from occurring in the first place *and* that Marks & Spencer has a solution that only costs £5.

M&S Collection 2pk Microfibre Pillow Protectors £5 at M&S Just £2.50 each, this pack of two pillow protectors is an affordable way to prevent yellowing.

Yep, a pillow protector is the answer to pillows staying white, and the M&S Collection 2pk Microfibre Pillow Protectors are one of the most affordable options I've come across. If you've just invested in the best pillows you can afford, I think spending an extra fiver to keep them in tip-top condition is well worth it.

Plus, it seems I'm not alone. M&S customers are raving about the quality and value of the M&S Collection 2pk Microfibre Pillow Protectors, with the budget-friendly buy currently scoring 4.8 out of 5 stars from reviewers.

One happy owner says, 'Very good value for the price l paid. I have bought quite a lot of these because the quality is very good'. Another reviewer says, 'Lovely quality. Good size. Nice quilting. Very good value.'

Another happy customer reports that they're 'amazed at the quality of these for the price; far exceeded my expectations'. Another writes, 'Wanted new pillow protectors and saw these for £5.00. They are excellent value. Really pleased with this purchase.'

In fact, the only possible downside I can find with this bargain buy is that these protectors are made from polyester, so for those of us who have invested in a pillow filled with natural fibres to prevent overheating, they may sleep warm. If you're a hot sleeper, these are my top alternatives.

Shop similar alternatives

M&S Collection 2pk Pure Cotton Pillow Protectors £19.50 at M&S Made predominantly from cotton rather than synthetic fibres, this pillow protector is a natural alternative. John Lewis Natural Cotton Quilted Standard Pillow Protector £12.50 at John Lewis Made from 98% cotton and 2% mixed fibres, this zipped pillow protector is another breathable option. Soak & Sleep Luxury Quilted Cotton Pillow Protectors £16.50 at Soak & Sleep If you have an unusually sized pillow to protect, these Soak & Sleep options come in a wide range of sizes.

Why does a pillow protector prevent yellowing? Because it offers an extra layer of defence beyond just your pillowcase.

'Yellow stains on pillows can be caused by various factors,' explains household cleaning expert Petya Holevich of Fantastic Services. 'Some of the most common reasons are sweat and natural body oils produced by your skin, saliva from drooling during sleep, going to bed with wet hair, and makeup and skincare products.'

As someone who regularly used to go to bed with damp hair during my younger years I can confirm this is a surefire way to end up with pillow yellowing. A pillowcase just isn't enough defence to prevent those stains from occurring.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Yellow stains on pillows are typically caused by a combination of factors, including natural body oils and sweat that accumulate over time,’ confirms Baqir Khan, cleaning expert and owner of Proactive Cleaners. ‘These substances can seep into the fabric of the pillowcase and pillow, creating unsightly discolouration.'

Knowing how to wash a pillow, as well as how often to wash a pillow, can help. But as the old saying goes, 'prevention is better than cure', meaning it's far easier to prevent stains from occurring in the first place than it is to fix them after they've happened.

'To prevent your pillows from staining... use pillow protectors,' advises cleaning expert Petya. That's because they 'act as a barrier preventing stains from forming and spreading.'

A pillow protector is also far easier to wash and dry than the pillow itself, as you'll know if you've been wondering if you can wash feather pillows or pondering how to clean one of the best memory foam pillows.

So, are you convinced to add the £5 M&S Collection 2pk Microfibre Pillow Protectors to your bed? Or have you already been employing this stain-prevention trick?