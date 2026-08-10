Olivia Bowens' home truths – her homeware addiction and unearthing hidden gems at Homesense

The TV personality and interiors enthusiast lives in Essex with her husband Alex and their children Abel, three, and Siena Grace, 11 months

What's your favourite time of the day at home? I don't like mornings, but I like the way the house looks first thing after a big tidy up the night before. My house really affects my mental state. It's why I love interiors so much. I studied interior design in lockdown and have since started my Interior Design Clinic to help others find that feeling of peace in their living space.

Where's your happy place? The kitchen – when it's tidy! We spend so much time there. It's where we cook, the kids play, and we have dance parties! The island is oak with a marble top; there are warm cream cupboards, limestone-style flooring and a comfy Chesterfield sofa at one end. We recently decorated the playroom in Spring Daffodil by Valspar (available at B&Q), so that's a happy place to be, too.

(Image credit: James Rudland)

What smell says home to you? Fresh laundry. I hate doing it because it never ends, but I love the smell, especially when it comes out warm from the tumble dryer.

What's your favourite shop to buy homeware from? Cotswold Company, but I'm a big fan of Homesense too. I recently bought some cute cupboard handles for my little girl's room. They look hand-painted with antique brass flowers and were just £6 for four!

(Image credit: James Rudland)

Your homeware addiction? I'm a sucker for a mug. I always think, ‘That would be nice for my coffee in the morning.' I want to be that person with six matching mugs, all lined up neatly, but it will never be me.

What's your pet peeve? I don't love our garden. Two years ago, we moved from a rural location to town. I now feel a bit overlooked, but it's perfect for the kids - small and safe.

What chore do you love? Organising cupboards and doing a wardrobe clear-out. I love painting too – whether it's inside, outside or upcycling something.

(Image credit: James Rudland)

Are you a good host? I'd say so. I'm the kind of person who prints names on napkins and does little place settings at Christmas. At the same time, we're really relaxed. Family and friends don't knock, they just walk in. It's a very open house!

In the hot seat

Shoes on or off? I'd love to say shoes off, but I'm too relaxed.

I'd love to say shoes off, but I'm too relaxed. Eat at the table or on laps? Table.

Table. Lighting – bright or moody? A mix.

A mix. Quick shower or long bath? Quick shower.

Quick shower. Colourful or neutral? Colourful.

Colourful. Neat or creative chaos? I want to be a neat freak, but I have two kids!

I want to be a neat freak, but I have two kids! Music, radio, TV or quiet? Silence, if I can get it.

Olivia Bowen's new design app, Interior Design Clinic, is available at interiordesignclinic.com and via your app store.