Do you have a conversation-first living room? Experts reveal 5 top tips on how to create a lounge that’s less about a screen and more about the people in it

While traditionally sitting rooms were arranged so they faced the fireplace, in more recent years, the go-to focal point of any lounge was the TV. But that is now changing, too, as the ‘conversation-first living room’ trend is on the rise.

This living room trend is only growing in popularity as more people prioritise connection with family and friends over centring a whole room around a screen. ‘It’s simply about designing a living room around people rather than a screen,’ says Jill O’Doherty, design consultant and assistant manager at Sofas & Stuff's flagship showroom.

This kind of approach to decorating a space is not exclusive to the living room as creating homes that feel relaxing, comfortable and cosy has been one of the biggest home decor trends of the last few years. ‘Conversation-first living rooms are rising in popularity, and it reflects a wider cultural shift,’ explains Julia Bilotta, creative stylist at Sofology. ‘After years of our homes revolving around screens, people are rethinking their spaces to feel more sociable and nurturing. It is part of a broader move toward slower, more intentional living that chooses connection over distraction and valuing the quality of time spent together.’

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But creating a conversation-first living room doesn’t necessarily mean getting rid of the TV altogether. ‘There may or may not be a television in the room but if there is one, it won’t be the focal point because the aim is to direct attention towards each other and away from the TV,’ says Shelley Cochrane, accessories expert at Furniture Village.

But if you want to have a conversation-first living room in your own home, these are the experts’ top tips on how to go about it.

1. Arrange seating to face each other

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Perhaps the most obvious yet effective way to make sure a living room is geared towards conversation is by arranging the seating to face each other. For example, arrange an armchair or two in a way that faces your sofa.

‘Arrange your seating so people naturally turn towards one another, rather than everything facing the television. Including an armchair or two within the main seating arrangement is an easy way to create a more sociable layout,’ Jill at Sofas & Stuff says.

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2. Invest in a comfy corner sofa

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This is not to say you should get rid of your sofa and get the best corner sofa out there instead. But if you’re already thinking of investing in a new sofa, a corner configuration is one of the most conversation-encouraging styles there is. But modular sofas, as well as certain curved styles also work.

‘Large modular sofas, corner configurations and curved silhouettes all help create spaces that feel more inclusive and encourage interaction,’ says Monika Puccio, buying director at Sofa Club.

Nicky Emlick, creative director at Sofa.com, continues, ‘We're seeing greater demand for generous sofas and modular designs. Comfort is equally important. If you want people to spend time talking, reading or entertaining, the seating has to support that. Choosing a sofa with deeper seats, soft upholstery and enough room for family and guests creates a space people genuinely want to spend time in.’

Castlery Solari Performance Fabric Corner Sofa £3097 at Castlery This unique and stylish sofa from Castlery ticks several boxes - a corner configuration to encourage conversation? Check! Modular design for versatility and flexibility? Also check! Sofa.com Sloane Complete Set with Large Corner and Footstool £6535 at Sofa.com The current deep-seated sofa trend is another symptom of people craving comfortable homes where they can bring people together. And no sofa is as generously sized as Sofa.com's Sloane. John Lewis Lozenge Corner Sofa £2599 at John Lewis A corner sofa that's also curved, comfortable and unique? That's exactly what the Lozenge from John Lewis brings to the table. And that's why I recommend this style so often.

3. Make a coffee table the centre

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Instead of making the TV the focus of the room, make the coffee table the centre of the arrangement. Make sure it’s big enough so that everyone can comfortably rest their drinks on top of it (and more) and to allow you to play some board games on it, too.

‘Layer in a central coffee table or ottoman to create a focal point everyone can gather around,’ Monika at Sofa Club advises.

4. Create clear walkways

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‘Keep walkways clear so conversations aren’t interrupted by clutter,’ Julia at Sofology says.

In order for your conversation-first living room to feel comfortable and welcoming, make sure the space is not cluttered and the furniture isn’t placed too close together that would restrict movement around the room.

5. Zone the room

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As living rooms become multifunctional - with this particular trend further proving this - creating different zones for different purposes is the expert-recommended approach.

‘Zoning is playing a bigger part in this than people realise,’ says Adam Dugdale, creative director at Oak & More. ‘Rather than treating the living room as one single space built around a screen, we're seeing homeowners divide it into distinct areas, one zone for conversation and hosting, perhaps another quieter corner for reading. A simple way to achieve this is to place a sideboard behind the sofa, using it to define the back of a seating area and create a natural boundary between zones, without the need for a wall or structural change.’

Monika at Sofa Club concludes, ‘A conversation-first layout makes a home feel more welcoming and connected. It encourages meaningful interaction, whether that's catching up with family, entertaining friends or simply spending quality time together at the end of the day.’