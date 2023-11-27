These Christmas lights are guaranteed to make your decor look more expensive – and they’re on sale right now

Merry and Bright meets Quiet Luxury

Curtain string lights along way leading up staircase beside Christmas tree
Thea Babington-Stitt
By Thea Babington-Stitt
published

Nothing heralds the start of the festive season like when you start seeing lights going up in and around people's homes. Dark evenings are transformed into magical, sparkling ones and you can all but smell the mulled wine in the air.

If you've been looking for a way to upgrade your lights this year, then now's the time. I've been on a hunt for the quiet luxury Christmas lights. The best Christmas lights that will elevate your space into seeming oh-so expensive without any sense of try hard. The sugar on top? They're all currently on sale for Cyber Monday so you won't even have to rethink your budget.

Quiet luxury Christmas lights

Quiet luxury has been something of a buzzword this year. I mean, what's not to like? The idea is items that add that intangible feeling of 'wealth' to a space in a tasteful, subtle, timeless fashion. 

What we here at Ideal Home like to do is to find ways of doing this which don't cost the earth but still bring that elevated style to your space, just without the usual cost.

String lights

String lights arguably earn their keep more than any others when it comes to Christmas. You can add them to trees, wreaths and garlands, trail them across tables as a makeshift centrepiece, tuck into glass bottles, border picture frames... the uses are near endless!

Metal Mistletoe Fairy Lights | was £25

Metal Mistletoe Fairy Lights | was £25 now £20 at The White Company

Gold Copper Cluster Lights | was £30

Gold Copper Cluster Lights | was £30 now £22.50 at Homebase

Pearl Cascade Lights | was £21.95

Pearl Cascade Lights | was £21.95 now £17.56 at Not On The High Street

Indoor Outdoor Firework String Lights | was £19.50

Indoor Outdoor Firework String Lights | was £19.50 now £13.65 at Cox & Cox

Statement

Quiet luxury doesn't have to mean boring or overly subdued. Instead of oversized novelty products, these lights will make a style statement and look many times more than their worth while doing so.

Gold Osby Star Light Duo | was £16.99

Gold Osby Star Light Duo | was £16.99 now £12.99 at Lights4Fun

Candle Bridge | was £12

Candle Bridge | was £12 now £8 at Argos

Gold Bauble String Light | was £12 now £9 at Homebase

Gold Bauble String Light | was £12 now £9 at Homebase

Neon Merry Christmas light | was £18

Neon Merry Christmas light | was £18 now £12 at Argos

Realistic

Whether you have kids and pets around, want to place them in an area that would be unsafe for an open flame or you just don't want to risk forgetting to extinguish them, LED candles are a must. However, my bug bear is ones which look fake. These are the best of the best.

8 Ivory TruGlow LED Taper Candles | was £59.99

8 Ivory TruGlow LED Taper Candles | was £59.99 now £44.99 at Lights4Fun

Set of 5 Flameless Candles | was £19.99

Set of 5 Flameless Candles | was £19.99 now £15.99 at Amazon

2 Pack Red Twist LED Dinner Candle | was £13.99

2 Pack Red Twist LED Dinner Candle | was £13.99 now £11.89 with code BLACK15

6 Wax Battery LED Votive Candles | was £16.99

6 Wax Battery LED Votive Candles | was £16.99 now £12.99 at Lights4Fun

Outdoor

Outdoor lighting is just as key as those indoors at Christmastime. From creating a welcoming display on your front door, to lighting your garden or adding a little twinkle to your balcony. 

was £54.29

240 LED Firecracker Lights | was £54.29 now £38 at John Lewis & Partners

400 LED Icicle Outdoor Christmas Lights | was £25.99

400 LED Icicle Outdoor Christmas Lights | was £25.99 now £20.79 at Amazon

1.5m Pre Lit Outdoor Christmas Garland | was £54.99

1.5m Pre Lit Outdoor Christmas Garland | was £54.99 now £48.99 at Lights4Fun

So if you're lusting after quiet luxury Christmas lighting then get a move on while the deals are live. Once they're over and regular prices are back I'll be back to update this but just note that a lot of these discounts will be gone all too soon.

Thea Babington-Stitt
Thea Babington-Stitt
Assistant Editor

Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years. 

She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.

