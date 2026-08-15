This interview first appeared in the September 2026 issue of Ideal Home magazine.

Vogue lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, their three children – with a fourth on the way – and their dog, Bertie. They also have a second home in Dublin, Ireland. When she's not co-hosting Renovation Rescue on Channel 4, she has also designed a range of sofas and armchairs with Sterling Home and a collection of rugs with Kukoon.

What is the first thing you do the second you walk through your door? The dog usually comes running first, then swiftly followed by a child. So I'm hugging and smiling at everybody.

What’s your favourite time of the day at home? I’m a real morning person – and we're all together every morning. We make breakfast. I make three types of eggs every morning. We all sit together and have breakfast and then we walk to school. Even though it’s very quick, I probably love the mornings the most.

Where’s your happy place at home? I’m going to say my happiest place is probably our house in Howth (in Dublin) where I grew up. I love being there. And just sitting together really is my favourite thing to do.

(Image credit: Kukoon)

What's on your bedside table? Always a book, an eye mask, lots of creams and lip balms and earplugs.

Any homeware addictions? Anything with stripes. I'm also always dressed in stripes, the kids are always dressed in stripes. It's rubbing off on my husband; he's always in a stripe. We're doing up our new house and I'm planning for one room to be a fully striped room. I'm going to try and just stick to one room.

Where is your favourite place to shop? My absolute favourite shop, which is the biggest treat, is my friends’ Boss Studios. They started making furniture and they are just, my god. So I’ll get the odd piece for my birthday or for Spenny (Spencer Matthews, Vogue’s husband), I like buying him something from them for his birthday. So I love that but that’s very high-end furniture. But I also love EZ Living but I don’t know if you have that, I think it’s called something else over here. Dunelm’s also amazing. I’m partial to a little walk around IKEA like everybody. I love OKA. I just spend an awful lot of time looking at furniture.

(Image credit: Ruth Rose)

What's your home pet peeve? I can’t bear a mess. And it’s not in a good way either. But I can’t stand people just leaving stuff. I love for things to just have order. But I get annoyed because of that.

Do you have a bad home habit that you'd like to quit? I do have a tendency to always want to change stuff. So even when I’m finished - like we finished our house in Howth - I’ll then think, maybe I’ll put glass doors in there. It’s kind of a never-ending project for me because I just enjoy it so much.

What chore do you love doing? I kind of love washing clothes. I like sorting them into their piles and washing them. But I don't like hanging them up, so it’s solely washing.

(Image credit: Sterling Home)

...and what chore do you hate? Ironing is one of my least favorite jobs – or changing my sheets. And I love having fresh sheets, so they’re changed every week, but it’s honestly the worst.

Do you have any routines at home? It feels like we spend our entire weekend cleaning because of the kids. But I suppose that's just the way with kids, isn't it? So our routine is just: make a massive mess, clean up, then we'll have lunch and make a massive mess.

Are you a good host? I would say I'm a good host. But because we have a very open door policy, we always have people over, so if you're not a new guest, I'm happy for you to help yourself – I can't always be getting stuff for you. I have somebody who would come over three or four times a week, and I'm not like waiting on them. They’re now a member of the household.

(Image credit: Kukoon)

Do you try your hand at DIY? I do bits and bobs. This morning, my son was like: ‘Dad, would you put the new trampoline net on?' because the old one was broken, and I had ordered a new one. So I said, ‘No, I think Mummy will do that'. I know how to use the drill. I don't mind certain bits of DIY, but I don't like painting. I painted a room and I thought it would never end.

What do you do if you have time at home on your own? On the rare occasion I'm at home on my own, which is such an unusual thing for our house, I just have a coffee or read a book. I'm definitely getting better at relaxing and not doing stuff every second of the day.

Buy Vogue's style – invest in one of her co-designed pieces

IN THE HOT SEAT

(Image credit: Kukoon)

Shoes on or off? I would say shoes off. But I’m not terrible for making people take their shoes off.

I would say shoes off. But I’m not terrible for making people take their shoes off. Eat at the table or on laps? At the dinner table.

At the dinner table. Lighting – bright or moody? Moody lighting, definitely. And lots of it, at different points of the room.

Moody lighting, definitely. And lots of it, at different points of the room. Quick shower or long bath? Quick shower.

Quick shower. Colourful or neutral? I think a mix of both, to be honest.

I think a mix of both, to be honest. Neat or creative chaos? I love for things to be neat, tidy and organised.

I love for things to be neat, tidy and organised. Music, radio, TV, or quiet? If I get the house to myself, I’d always just sit in silence.

Watch Vogue as the new co-host of Renovation Rescue Series 2 on Channel 4.

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