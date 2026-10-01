Miranda Hart has beautifully zoned her open-plan living room – it’s a brilliant example if you’re stuck for ideas

Comedian Miranda Hart may be best known for her hit sitcom Miranda, her books or even her current stint in The Traitors castle, but interior design experts say her open-plan living room is a brilliant example of successful zoning ideas.

While an open-plan living room may be a selling feature for many, when it comes to crunch time, having moved into your open-plan space, it can be difficult to know exactly where to place what for a stylish and flowing finish.

This is where it pays to know how to zone an open-plan living room . And one of the best ways to learn is to visualise. So, if you’re stuck for ideas, take a look at Miranda’s example.

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In a video displaying Miranda’s skills as a paw-rent, I was just as interested in how the comedian had decorated her living space as I was in Patti (her dog) on camera. With levels to her open-plan layout, her furniture placement looks completely natural, creating a distinct seating area that looks perfectly positioned, without the need for a wall.

‘The room has clear separate functions and doesn't look too divided up, so this is definitely a good example of zoning. The back of the sectional creates the boundary of the living area and you can immediately see where that zone starts and finishes, but because the sofa sits low it doesn't block the view across the rest of the room,’ says Blanca Sanchez, director of Halo Design Interiors .

‘Then beyond it, what looks like an exercise area (I think I'm seeing a yoga mat?) feels distinct with the equipment and artwork. The pale timber flooring then runs continuously through both spaces which stops them feeling disconnected. It’s a good example of zoning through layout rather than adding more objects.’

Of course, you can also use the best living room rug ideas to zone off your space, too, but as Blanca points out, the bare flooring ties Miranda’s space together. The room works seamlessly with its different elements.

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How to zone an open plan living space

Without zoning, a room can very easily fall into the trap of looking and feeling cluttered. Speaking from experience, when I moved into my flat, which has an open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen space, it was overwhelming trying to work out the best place for my belongings. But, having established zones, it’s now easy to see where each of my belongings naturally fit.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

‘Layering rugs with each other and over carpet, over hard floors, is an effective way to zone open-plan spaces, and to add comfort and visual interest throughout the home. A large rug can be used to anchor other pieces of furniture such as a sofa, armchair or coffee table to define your living room and effectively organise your layout,’ says Lizzie Mosley, Creative Director at Hug Rug .

I took this advice and used my Sonia Terra & Sage Rug from Ruggable to anchor my furniture in my ‘living room’. But if you’re starting completely from scratch, Blanca has this advice.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘I’d start with the largest piece of furniture, usually the sofa, and use that to establish where one zone ends. Turning the back of a sofa towards another area is one of the easiest ways to create a boundary without blocking light or sightlines,’ she says.

‘After that, work out the main walking route through the room before adding side tables, chairs or storage. If people constantly have to weave around furniture, the zoning probably isn’t working. I’d also give each area its own lighting rather than trying to illuminate the whole space in the same way.

‘Softer lamps suit a seating area, while brighter task lighting makes more sense for working, cooking or exercising. You want the zones to feel different in use, but still visually connected as part of the same room.’

Zoning essentials

Habitat Habitat Bobbin Border Cream Wool Rug - 120x170cm £90 at Habitat UK A rug is a great way to start zoning a living room - use it as a focal point. Plus, Habitat has loads of stylish options. DUSK Florrie High Gloss Side Table - Chocolate £49 at Dusk.com A well-positioned side table can be used to create a 'corner' in your space. Choose a statment piece for impact. M&S Joshua Ceramic Striped Rechargeable Table Lamp £50 at Marks and Spencer UK Rechargeable lighting can be used to illuminate your 'zones' without the need for a socket - making it easier to create disitinct space. This M&S option is so chic.

Miranda does it well: she doesn't over-zone her space. Her sofa pretty much does all the talking and is complemented by soft lighting and furnishings that suit their ‘zone’. If you’re struggling for inspo, Miranda’s living room is a great example of zoning done well.