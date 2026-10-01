'Burrowcore' is taking over from 'Cottagecore' as autumn's cosiest decor trend – how to layer your lighting for a fairytale glow

Burrowcore has been the emerging ‘cosy’ trend we’re seeing everywhere this autumn, and with warm, layered lighting resting at its core, interior design experts say it’s the ultimate lighting trend to embrace in 2026, as the days get shorter and cooler.

At its very core, Burrowcore is a home decor trend centred on making your home look and feel like a scene from a childhood storybook - think Beatrix Potter. Essentially, you want to create an environment where you can snuggle down and wait out the winter.

Given that this cosy microtrend is characterised by warm, diffused and layered lighting, it makes perfect sense to approach the style from a lighting perspective. Here’s how the experts would use the Burrowcore trend to make their lighting cosier this autumn.

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What is Burrowcore?

While I don’t expect Burrowcore to fully replace cottagecore, there’s no denying that it’s the trend surging in popularity this autumn, and this largely comes down to the increasing popularity of whimsical decor . Gone are the days of cold, clinical interiors; instead, we’re all seeking spaces that ooze warmth and personality.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

‘Since the beginning of September, searches for ‘Burrowcore’ have increased dramatically, with interest in the trend up 244.8% on Google. The new trend follows on from the whimsical cottagecore trend we saw last year, which leaned into vintage charm, reused furniture, layered rugs and materials like linen and wicker,’ states Pawel Kruszynski, trend expert at Promizi .

‘Burrowcore is a fresh take on that. It’s all about reconnecting with our childhood and creating the feeling that you’re living inside a fairytale. For interiors, that means creating a space that feels cosy and restorative, using everything from lighting to fabrics to bring warmth and personality into the home.

‘The part that really brings Burrowcore together is the cosy lighting. Warmth really is the foundation of the trend. In fact, Pinterest is already seeing growing interest in this, with searches for ‘warm lighting’ up 66% in the past month.’

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How to use the Burrowcore trend to make your lighting more cosy

Lighting really is at the core of this microtrend, and while Burrowcore might eventually fall off the trend cycle, warm, cosy lighting is in vogue every autumn and winter.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Bevan)

‘I think the growing popularity of layered, cosy lighting this autumn reflects a wider desire to make our homes feel more comforting and nurturing. As the evenings draw in and we spend more time indoors, people naturally look for ways to create spaces that feel warm, inviting and relaxing. Rather than relying on a single overhead light, layering different light sources allows you to build an atmosphere and adapt a room to suit different moments throughout the day,’ says Victoria Robinson , trend expert at Hillarys .

‘Cosy lighting is absolutely central to the 'Burrowcore' trend. The trend is all about creating a home that feels like a sanctuary from the outside world, encouraging us to slow down, unwind and embrace simple comforts. Lighting plays a huge role in setting that mood. Soft, ambient lighting instantly makes a space feel more cocooning, helping to create the sense of comfort and escapism that sits at the heart of Burrowcore.’

The key to achieving this lighting style is to say goodbye to your big light and opt for soft, diffused lamps instead. For example, M&S fabric lamps can add a beautiful, diffused glow to a space; meanwhile, rechargeable lighting can be used to illuminate dark nooks and crannies.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

‘To style lighting in line with Burrowcore, the goal is to make every light source feel gentle and diffused. Swap exposed or clear bulbs for frosted or warm-white alternatives and look for materials that soften the output,’ suggests Julian Page, head of design at BHS .

‘A fabric or woven shade instantly mellows overhead glare while adding subtle organic texture. From there, bring the focus down to eye level with low-standing accent lamps. Table lamps introduce a gentle patina and cast a focused, warm glow that sits beautifully on a cluttered bookshelf or beside a reading chair.

‘For larger living spaces, an arched or multi-drop standing light helps envelop a seating area without overpowering the room. Pair these lower pools of light with textured textiles, dark woods and warm, earthy tones to complete that deeply cosy, burrowed-in feel.’

Lighting that nails the Burrowcore trend

Are you ready to hunker down in your cosy 'burrow' and wait for winter to pass? I know I am.