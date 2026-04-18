I'm a picky kitchen editor with strong opinions about appliances – this is why I'd buy the ProCook kettle and toaster again after owning them for 2 years

When you use an appliance every day, it's vital that you make the right decision. From style to functionality, and of course not forgetting price, it's important to find the right kettle and toaster that will suit your space but also stand up to the test of many cups of tea and plates of toast.

As a picky kitchen editor with unusually strong opinions on appliances, I'm pleased to say I've found the perfect pair in the ProCook kettle and toaster. Chic, subtle and genuinely good at what they're designed to do, I have very little bad to say about my chosen small appliances.

Now that I've lived with them for two years, using them both almost every day, I thought it was high time to dive into my thoughts as to why they make it onto the lists for the best kettles and the best toasters. Here's why they get my seal of approval.

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Gun Metal Kettle and Toaster Set 4 Slice £158 at ProCook Ltd This is the duo I own and I love the sleek stainless steel and gunmetal design - buying them in a set saves you money and creates a cohesive space.

Choosing a kettle and toaster shouldn't be such a tough decision, so I was surprised when I was struggling to find an option that I wanted to invest in. I was finding that the styles I liked, such as the KitchenAid kettle and the Smeg kettle, were a little over my budget and more affordable alternatives didn't have the same sleek design that I wanted.

For most of us, kettles and toasters sit out on the worktop permanently so a stylish design was something that I considered a top priority. I wanted it to go with my existing appliances which were a stainless steel coffee machine and stand mixer, while also being neutral enough that I wouldn't go off the colour in years time.

So when the opportunity to try ProCook's kettle and toaster, which were brand new in their product line two years ago, came up, I was eager to give them a try.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

Two years on and I can safely say that I couldn't be more thrilled with my choice. Sure, there are a few drawbacks, but the kettle and toaster still look great and work superbly well every day.

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The selling point of the ProCook kettle and toaster for me was the style. I chose the stainless steel toaster and grey kettle, which don't match completely but still give a cohesive look and blend in with other appliances.

The stainless steel toaster is prone to fingerprints, but with a wipe down, it looks good as new and has no scratches.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Cockburn)

The kettle brews quickly but does have the tendency to be a little bit noisy, so this is something to bear in mind if you find yourself boiling the kettle late at night or early in the morning.

One other issue I have found is with limescale in the kettle. It's important to note that I live in London which is notorious for hard water, so this might not be a problem if you live in a softer water area. However, it has marked the metal in and around the spout which makes it look more worn.

For the price, these are truly minimal faults that are expected over the course of two years of daily use. With a regular wipe down, the toaster looks pristine still and has had no functional issues.

Overall, the ProCook kettle and toaster are stellar buys that fit the perfect gap between stylish and well-priced.