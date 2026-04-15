Aldi's £2.99 air fryer accessories solve all of the problems I've had with liners before – plus, they're the perfect quick fix for air fryers that have lost their non-stick coating

Aldi's kitchen range is always coming up trumps with small, affordable problem-solving buys. The next example that deserves its moment in the sun (or the air fryer) is the supermarket's new dedicated range of accessories for everyone's most time-saving appliance – all priced at just £2.99 each.

Available in store right now, this line of accessories for the best air fryers is going way further than previous iterations thanks to its versatile set of designs, including liners without sides.

These flat-laying inserts are the perfect buy to pick up if you've previously despaired over how to master cookies or pizza in liners with raised sides or if your existing inserts have lost their non-stick coatings after years of use. Here's a closer look, as well as alternatives you don't have to rush to the Specialbuys aisle in order to nab.

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FLAT AIR FRYER LINERS Crofton Air Fryer Accessories £2.99 at Aldi Choose from rectangular or square flat liners, as well as versions with high sides or waffle and donut specific options. INCREASED AIRFLOW Dunelm 2 Silicone Rectangle Liners £3.50 at Dunelm These flat silicone liners are already raking in 5 star reviews over at Dunelm, with purchasers using them to protect their air fryer plates. MULTI BUY NoStik Reusable Air Fryer Outer Basket Liners, Pack of 4 £15.30 at John Lewis This 'no sides' liner collection is perfect for those with dual-zone or stacked design air fryers too, with impressed reviewers.

The flat liners are the star of the show here for me, especially after my many failed attempts to bake cookies in my air fryer and immediately having them break as I try to lift them out of the basket.

Aldi's version has a raised helper grip on one side to make them easier to lift off an air fryer plate, which can also help when reheating pizza or pita breads. But it's not just the ability to properly cook flat foods that people are loving this type of liner for.

(Image credit: Aldi/Made with Gemini)

In the reviews of versions from John Lewis and Dunelm, it's clear that many customers are using these liners as a stand-in for their old air fryer trays (which is the insert that sits in the bottom of the basket).

After you've had an air fryer for a few years, these elements can lose their non-stick coating, especially after countless washes or turns through the dishwasher, and these affordable liners are offering people an easy alternative to getting a whole new appliance.

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'Because the plates on my ninja are no longer non stick they make a very good alternative,' reads one review of the Dunelm liners, while another says that 'These are amazing products. Saves my plates getting broken'.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

John Lewis' air fryer liners are slightly different, with two mesh liners and two silicone within the multipack. These can be cut to the exact size of your dual-zone air fryer, which is great if you don't have a massively popular model, so that you can customise them to your needs.

Unsurprisingly, Aldi's versions are the cheapest on offer, and it's not just the flat liners that they've designed either. If you've got a sweet tooth, you might be tempted by the waffle and doughnut maker moulds instead, which are also priced at just £2.99.

(Image credit: Aldi/Made with Gemini)

The waffle version is available in two different sizes, in case you only have a very compact air fryer. Or if you'd rather stick with the traditional air fryer liner design (as they're great for self-contained foodstuffs, like a lasagne or a cheesy pasta bake) then there's some size choice available to you there too.

If you're yet to try out an air fryer liner and your appliance is in need of a bit of a refresh, then I'd definitely recommend trying out a reusable one rather than the disposable versions. They're better for the planet and for everyday use!