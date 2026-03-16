Aldi's stand mixer has been given a spring glow-up – and its price is the lowest we've ever seen, at £29.99

I didn't know how much I'd use my stand mixer until I first used it for a batch of blueberry muffins. Now, I drag this hefty appliance out of my pantry at least once a week, and I can truthfully say that it makes baking (especially with a toddler in tow) a lot more convenient.

If you're looking for the best stand mixer to level up your baking, I imagine your dream buy is a KitchenAid stand mixer. However, one of these capable gadgets can set you back £100s. In fact, it's a challenge to find a decent stand mixer under the £100 mark. Which is why I was shocked to spot that Aldi has bought back its stand mixer for under £40 in two pretty colourways.

The Aldi stand mixer is an appliance that returns to the specialbuy aisle every year, and this year it will be available to buy from 19th March. However, in the past, it has always been priced at £39.99. But this year, not only does it have £10 off, but the Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer is now available in two pastel shades, including pastel pink and butter yellow.

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AMBIANO Classic Stand Mixer £29.99 at aldi.co.uk The Aldi standmixer has 8 speed settings and comes with a beater, a whisk attachment, a dough hook and a splash guard for mess-free baking. However, it is only available to buy in-store. Salter British Bakes Stand Mixer £74.99 at Amazon UK If you don't live near an Aldi, the Salter British Bakes is a similarly affordable stand mixer available in pink, yellow and cream. It has 10 speed settings and comes with a whisk, beater and dough hook.

The Ambiano Stand Mixer gets top points for its design, but do its features stand the test, too? Ideal Home's Digital Editor Rebecca Knight picked up an Aldi stand mixer three years ago, and is impressed by its ability to quickly whip up a banana bread or battenburg. However, while she does use it to knead bread, she flagged that it does jump around the worktop in the process.

Fitted with a 5L steel bowl, it's a great size for the £30 price tag, and it has all of the add-ons a £100+ machine would boast. It lifts to remove the bowl, it has a handy splash guard (which even some expensive models don't come with), and its screen is easy to read. It's wrapped in a 3-year guarantee, too, so you can buy with peace of mind.

(Image credit: Aldi)

If you can't get to your local Aldi or are worried your store might have sold out, then I come with better news: the Salter British Bakes Stand Mixer is a hearty mix of the Ambiano Stand Mixer and a KitchenAid Stand Mixer, and this comes in yellow, pink or cream — plus it's on sale with 25% off at Amazon.

Aldi pastel mixing bowls

(Image credit: Aldi)

The standmixer isn't the only thing landing in Aldi next week. For keen bakers, Aldi is selling lookalikes for the iconic Mason Cash mixing bowl for less than £10.

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Aldi Crofton Ceramic Mixing Bowl, Green £9.99 at Amazon Mason Cash Mason Cash in the Meadow Mixing Bowl 24cm £20.99 at Amazon UK

For those not in the know, Mason Cash are the 'it' mixing bowl. You will find them in the Great British Bake Off tent, Mary Berry's kitchen and basically any baker worth their salt will have one of these ceramic mixing bowls.

However, a Mason Cash bowl is an investment piece, costing around £30 for the original Cane Mason Cash mixing bowl on Amazon. Aldi has replicated the look of the prettier meadow collection, with a floral design in four pastel shades: pink, green, lilac or blue.

All of them are dishwasher safe, and there is also a batter bowl available in the four colours for £9.

The whole collection will only be available in Aldi to shop from the 19th March.