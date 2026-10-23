It may still be too early for Christmas cheer for many, but I just spotted what I think is about to be a must-have for the cosiest time of the year: Next's new Gingerbread Hot Chocolate Station (£45).

This year's Christmas decor trends have all embraced a return to the traditional motifs of the festive season that we all know and love from our childhood – gingerbread included. And seeing as Next has already had a huge hit with its sellout gingerbread Christmas tree skirt, it seems plausible that this adorable hot chocolate station kit could go the same way.

Here's a closer look at this set which is sure to delight the whole family once December rolls around if you want to put a charming hot chocolate station idea into practice in your own home.

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Next Brown Gingerbread Hot Chocolate Station With Mugs - Size One £45 at Next UK Go full whimsy with this gingerbread-inspired train set which doubles as a hot chocolate station. It includes two mugs (in the shape of Christmas trees, of course) and three vessels for your favourite snacks. Next Natural Christmas Hot Chocolate Station With Mugs - Size One £36 at Next UK If you're a little more minimalistic in your festive decor tastes, you can get the same effect with this pared-back version featuring tree-shaped snack pots.

If Google Trends are anything to go by, there's a growing appetite for DIY hot chocolate stations in the UK – the term is reportedly up 12% to +18% year on year. If you want to stage your own sweet treat display, then this set feels like something that you'd be able to pull out of storage year after year to make use of.

Dedicated hot chocolate makers, which might have prompted the surge in at-home stations, have been hugely popular since the launch of The Velvetiser by Hotel Chocolat back in 2018. With a jug design that carefully whisks all kinds of chocolate (including your favourite high street bars) into a silky hot drink, these frothers can also double up for use alongside the best coffee machines if you're a latte lover.

Our Content Editor Sara got a sneak peek of the set at Next's Christmas press show. (Image credit: Future)

Or, Salter's The Chocolatier is an alternative kind of appliance that's been a huge hit with those looking for a more affordable version – I loved it when I tried it out at home. Whichever hot chocolate maker you opt for (or if you're a purist for the hob method!), a serveware set made for the occasion is always going to be a hit when you're hosting or just entertaining your own family.

There's certainly one customer, who has awarded the set a five-star review already, who's impressed by its quality. 'It really is lovely and very well made' said the reviewer. 'I think the mugs could also be used to hold dipping sauces, hummus, etc. I really am delighted with my purchase and can't wait to use it over the festive period'.

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Given that the nights are well and truly drawing in now, a hot chocolate station might be just the thing to brighten your spirits as we make our way towards Christmas. Can you see the appeal in this whimsical set?