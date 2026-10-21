Ninja's first ever air fryer microwave is now back in stock, available for £359.99 via the brand's website, after selling out completely shortly after it was first released.

If you're looking to save worktop space by combining the convenience one of the best air fryers with the reheating powers of a microwave then the Ninja Crispi will absolutely tick your boxes – it earned 4.5 stars in our recent Ninja Crispi air fryer microwave review after being put through its paces by our expert Home Economist Helen McCue.

Not every microwave air fryer combo is made equal – some of the early iterations we tried out here at Ideal Home were not worth the money spent on them – but the Crispi Ninja has finally cracked the code. Here's a closer look at why this hybrid buy was a sellout success the first time around.

One of the things that impressed our reviewer Helen most about the Ninja Crispi was that it managed to harness the power of one of the best Ninja air fryers without compromising on microwave ability. In fact, it combines the best of both worlds with its FusionCrisp setting which allows you to use the two modes in conjunction to seriously speed up meal times. According to Helen, this hybrid setting is where this appliance 'really shines'.

Another thing that stands out about the Crispi is that it's easy to use with controls that don't take a learning curve to figure out. If you've used any Ninja appliance before you'll know that user experience is always prioritised over complication.

Cooking a lasagne in the Ninja Crispi 3-in-1. (Image credit: Future)

The news of the release of the Ninja Crispi was very well received here in the UK, where kitchens tend to be smaller and multi-functionality is always appreciated. Though this combi model isn't exactly small, it will allow you to condense two spots on your worktop into one, freeing up valuable space.

If you're a fan of a streamlined, tidy kitchen, there will be plenty of appeal in this fairly sleek product.

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If you're interested in investing in the Crispi to simplify your appliance set up then I'd recommend acting sooner rather than later – this is certain to be a second time sellout!