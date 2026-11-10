Still trying to buy Ninja's sold-out air fryer microwave? I've found one hidden retailer that has it available to pre-order – here's how to grab it before it disappears
While stocks last...
Ninja's first ever microwave (which is also, of course, an air fryer) has been sold out pretty much since the moment it was first released in September. Luckily I've found the one retailer where you can place an preorder: via Very, for £349.
With stock expected at Very from the 21st of November, there is still a little bit of a wait until you can get your hands on the Crispi Microwave (which our expert Home Economist recently rated very highly in her Ninja Crispi microwave review). But if you want to guarantee your order rather than be met with a 'sold out' sign, it's your best bet at this moment.
This hybrid, which is a meeting of worlds between the best air fryers and the best microwaves, has all the power of Ninja favourites like the FlexDrawer with the convenience for heating up leftovers of your built-in microwave. A true space-saver, it's also kitted out with a FusionCrisp mode, which allows you to cook foods by combining both functions. Here's a closer look at your options if you want to snap up your Ninja Crispi before it sells out at Very, too.
At the time of writing, the Crispi is sold out across all UK retailers (including Ninja itself, John Lewis, Argos and Currys).
You can sign up for alerts to be notified when this air fryer comes back into stock at Ninja, which is also the only retailer to offer this appliance in an array of colours: silver, blue and black.
Very is the only one offering a preorder system, though Ninja's website promises more stock is 'coming soon' via the product listing. And with Black Friday deals just around the corner, it looks like this is going to be the appliance everyone's fighting for in the November sales, even without a discount applied!
In her review Helen said that the Crispi in some sense 'outperformed' her current Ninja air fryer and was fiercer than she expected at some air frying tasks. The microwave element delivered as expected, with the combination mode also impressing.
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So, if you want to get your pre-order in of this clever hybrid before it also sells out over at Very, I'd advise acting fast!
Molly is Ideal Home’s Kitchen Appliances Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Appliances. An all-around cooking and baking enthusiast, she loves finding the next must-have product for readers that will their kitchen a better place. She joined the team in September 2022 after working on the editorial teams of Real Homes, Homes & Gardens and Livingetc.
For the last 4 years, she's been reviewing hundreds of small appliances; conducting tests at home or in the Ideal Home test kitchen.
Molly also has the lucky job of testing coffee machines, from pricey bean-to-cup models to low-faff pod machines, to serve those looking to hone their barista skills at home. She oversees an expert panel of coffee machine reviewers too, to cover every coffee niche.