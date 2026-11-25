Ninja's first-ever microwave, which has been almost impossible to find in stock since its release in September, is finally back in stock – just in time for it to play a starring role in your kitchen this Christmas.

Currently available now from Very for £359.99, this first-ever microwave air fryer from the brand garnered a very favourable review from our Home Economist Helen McCue when she recently put it to the test.

As well as allowing you to replace two appliances with this one space-saving buy, it has the ability to replace even one of the best Ninja air fryers with its 5 different programs that offer genuinely impressive crisping, according to our reviewer. Here's how else this innovative hybrid buy can help to ease the pressure of the festive season.

1. It frees up all important worktop space

If you're anything like me, you're desperately searching for every opportunity to maximise worktop space when it comes to cooking on Christmas Day. I often find myself wishing I had another oven or another air fryer just to fit everything in.

That's where the Crispi is a double winner. Its 2-in-1 nature means that you can combine the space currently taken up by your microwave and air fryer and still have plenty of cooking space to make use of.

(Image credit: Future)

In her review, our expert home economist used the Crispi to cook a 1.5kg chicken to perfection, which shows its spaciousness, but its more likely that on the big day you'll use this microwave air fryer as your second, stand-in cooking space.

When your turkey is hogging all the space in the oven, you can use the Crispi to handle the roast potatoes or the veg. It's also a dab hand for reheating when you're trying to pull all the elements together at the end too.

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2. It's perfect for party food

When you're hosting over the festive season the last thing you want is to be waiting for your oven to preheat so that you can throw your vol-au-vents in. There's a very clever feature on the Ninja Crispi that will come in very handy for when you want to rustle up food in a hurry: the FusionCrisp program.

Our reviewer Helen described it as 'essentially a two stage cooking function that combines microwave cooking with air frying' in order to save you time. With it, she cooked a lasagne, chicken and sweet potatoes in far less time than advertised.

(Image credit: Future)

So if you've got a whole host of frozen party food waiting for that crunch time in December, having the Crispi on hand to help deal with it will make things a lot less stressful. Or if you want to get your cauliflower cheese or dauphinoise potatoes ready in quick time for bigger mealtimes!

3. It's made for leftover lunches

A fridge full of leftovers has to be one of the absolute best bits of Christmas but if you want to properly enjoy your day-later dinner without your food going rubbery thanks to straightforward microwaving, then that FusionCrisp setting will come in very handy once again.

Rather than just blasting your roast potatoes on the microwave setting and losing all of their glorious crispiness, you can combine air frying with reheating to get them back to their best.

And there's the added benefit of being able to store your leftovers in the included baking dish that comes with the Crispi, that can then be transferred to the fridge for storing before you reheat it. It's a pretty clever system!

Our hard-to-impress reviewer was certainly sold by the Ninja Crispi microwave air fryer when she tried it in her own home but could you see it taking centre stage in your home this Christmas?