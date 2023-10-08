The new Big Brother house is built around this year's biggest interior trend - including the iconic diary room

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After a five-year hiatus Big Brother, the original and one of the most iconic reality TV shows is back on our screens on ITV. We've had a look inside the brand new Big Brother House and were excited to see it is championing one of this year's biggest home decor and furniture trends in a big way.

The home decor trend in question is all things curvy, from archways to curving sofas that wrap around a room. From the images we've seen on Instagram and from ITV the new Big Brother house is going to be a sea of flowing shapes.

Arches and curved designs adorn nearly every room in the house. There is the large curved turquoise sofa, where contestants will await their fate on live eviction nights. A large gentle curve taking its cue from the shape of the Big Brother eye logo adorns the kitchen, and a hallway of multi-coloured arches leads you through into a bedroom and bathroom. However, it doesn't even stop there, both the giant communal bedroom and bathrooms have created cosy spots to sit using smart curved alcove ideas.

The curvy home decor trend has been steadily growing over the last year. We've seen it popping up in the furniture world with Next relaunching the Made.com brand with the new undulating Kooper sofa, and John Lewis revealed that its statement Lozenge sofa has been one of its biggest sellers this year. Both the terms 'curved sofa' and 'curved staircases' have seen spikes in searches on Google. We reckon as soon as people catch sight of the new Big Brother House that trend is going to keep growing.

Curves do have a hidden power on the mind, and are one of the best ways to hush a home, a term that means to use your home decor to create a calm and soothing space. 'Hushed spaces embrace curved lines and fluid organic shapes. Think oversized lampshades, circular tables, wavy headboards, and seats that envelop you in their curves,' says Tash Bradley, Director of Interior Design and Colour Psychologist at Lick.

The Big Brother house features nearly all of those pieces, making us wonder if the calming curves were a conscious decision to help keep some peace in the famously claustrophobic house. Contestants who survive the evictions will stay in the house together, with little to no privacy for six weeks. While that is shorter than the three months or earlier seasons, it's still a long time to share a bedroom with a group of strangers.



(Image credit: Big Brother: The Launch airs Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITV2 and ITVX)

There is one place where contestants can get some privacy, and that is the iconic diary room which also includes - yes you guessed it - curves. The seat has been designed to look like the Big Brother eye with a post-consumer recycled polyester chair that curves around to meet the neon backing light.

While we can't wait to get a better look inside the new Big Brother House, the reveal has already got the internet in a spin. Some have accused the show of going 'too much like Love Island.' Other fans have praised the bold modern look saying 'LOVE THIS!!! Looks so modern, great job.'

What do you think of the new Big Brother house?

Big Brother: The Launch airs Sunday at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITV2 and ITVX