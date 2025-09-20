It’s that time of the year again when the days get shorter, the weather grows colder, and Christmas shops start opening. Last week, The White Company soft-launched its Christmas shop, including the bestselling The White Company 7.5ft Symons Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree which sells out every year.

Yes, it might seem a little early to be worrying about Christmas. But when it comes to getting your hands on the best artificial Christmas trees, there’s no such thing as too early – because they sell out fast. So in order to avoid disappointment and last-minute scrambling, it’s best to get organised early and get your hands on one now while it’s still available.

The White Company 7.5ft Symons Nordmann Fir Christmas Tree £675 at The White Company

This year, it seems more people are getting ready for the festive season early compared to previous years – Habitat’s bestselling tree is already selling in the hundreds ever since the brand opened its Christmas shop a couple of weeks ago, reporting a 200% increase in Christmas tree sales year on year.

I expect it will be no different with The White Company and its Christmas offering, from the trees to the super-popular Advent calendar, which dropped at the same time as the rest of the range.

(Image credit: The White Company)

Why should you invest in The White Company tree?

I tested this Christmas tree in my own home last year and was very impressed with how hyper-realistic it looked and how premium it felt. In all fairness, considering the tree’s rather high price point of £675, I would expect no less than that.

Every year, it’s a close call between The White Company Symons Nordmann Fir and John Lewis’ Cotswold Potted Pre-lit Christmas tree for the top spot in our best artificial Christmas tree buying guide. They are both of high quality and look incredibly realistic. The only two advantages that the John Lewis design has are the slightly lower price point of £580 and that it comes pre-lit.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

But while the Symons Nordmann Fir tree comes unlit, there is now a pre-lit version of this design, available for £825. Not to mention, for many, an unlit tree is preferable as they can decorate the tree with whatever lights they like.

The White Company tree also comes with its own wicker tree skirt, which hides the metal stand that all artificial trees come equipped with – so you don’t have to buy a tree skirt separately.

But this is not the only tree from The White Company that the Ideal Home team and I rate highly. On the contrary! Here are some more of the brand’s trees that I’d recommend.

Alternative The White Company trees

Christmas is now less than 100 days away so even though it seems too soon to do any Christmas prep, it’s going to be here before you know it.