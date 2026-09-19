Utility rooms just got more efficient with these simple tech tweaks – here's how you can make your space work harder

A utility room is all about functionality. Whether your utility is a laundry workhorse, a beloved pet's home or a dual-use boot room where mud is part of the furniture, it has to work for your lifestyle, rather than against it.

Getting the big things right, like storage and surface choices, is key, but it's tech that can be the cherry on top of a practical utility. We live in a tech-fuelled world, but sometimes we're a little slower to fully implement it into the bones of our homes.

Considering tech when you're planning for new utility room ideas will help your home run smoothly for every mundane chore. From big purchases to smaller design considerations, here's the tech to help your utility room work as efficiently as possible.

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1. Upgrade your washer and dryer

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

This won't come as a surprise, but investing in a high-tech washer and dryer will turn one of the worst chores into a much more streamlined process. The tech available in these appliances gets more advanced every year, and if you're aware of what they can do, these features can make laundry a breeze.

'A washer and dryer with smart connectivity can be particularly useful, allowing you to monitor cycles, receive notifications, and manage programmes from your phone,' explains Tom Howley, creative design director of the eponymous kitchen company.

Auto-dosing is a popular function in Bosch machines, which helps to save on laundry detergent and protects your clothes from residue build-up, while home connect apps from various brands mean you can start a load directly from your smartphone.

Bosch Bosch Series 6 I-Dos Freestanding Washing Machine, 10kg Load, 1400rpm Spin, Wgh254a0gb, Wgh254argb, White £899 at John Lewis This washing machine with built-in smart tech includes i-DOS with Detergent Scan, which automatically ensures your washer uses just the right amount of detergent and softener. It also connects to an app that allows you to track the progress of your laundry cycle.

2. Choose task lighting

(Image credit: Original BTC)

After considering storage, surfaces, sinks, and appliances in your utility room, lighting can often fall by the wayside. However, choosing the right utility room lighting ideas can have a huge impact on how easy your space is to use.

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'Technology should be discreet and integrated into the design, rather than dominating the room – the aim is to create a space that works incredibly hard while still feeling considered,' Tom explains.

Task lighting built into cabinets and beneath shelving will allow you to easily see exactly what is stored within your utility, so it stays organised and avoids being over-stocked and cluttered.

Gritin Gritin Under Cabinet Kitchen Lights Rechargeable 2 Pack £18.98 at Amazon UK These handy adhesive under cabinet lights can be attached beneath shelves for useful illumination. Next The Set 2 Pack Brass Rechargeable Table Lamps £60 at Next UK Next's The Set range has incredible value - this set of two rechargeable lamps means you can pop one in a utility and one in a kitchen. H&M Rechargeable table lamp £26 at H&M This affordable rechargeable lamp is perfect for a utility as it's wipe clean.

3. Add more plug sockets

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fizser)

Plug sockets never seem to be located where you actually need them to be, unless, of course, you carefully consider them during the design process.

Think about where you might want to charge a vacuum or use an iron to ensure that you have sockets in the right place without trailing an extension lead across the room.

If you don't have the budget to get an electrician in and are seriously lacking enough plug sockets, consider investing in a Multi Plug Socket like this one from Amazon, which turns one socket into three.

4. Pick a boiling water tap

(Image credit: Future/Phil Barker)

'I’d also consider a boiling-water tap if the utility room doubles as a secondary prep or cleaning space,' Tom adds. If budget allows, a hot water tap can be really useful in a utility space, particularly if you use the space for cleaning products.

Instant hot water makes it easier to scrub muddy boots or soak stained clothes straight in the sink. It's ideal if you also have a pet zone with a larger sink for cleaning mucky paws.

While practical features are important, creating a stylish space is also key to a happy home. These are 3 colour trends that will offer serious staying power so you can be sure your money goes further.