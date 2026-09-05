This is the inviting colour palette to try in your utility room this autumn – here's why it's more than just a passing trend

As summer draws to an end, our focus turns back to our homes - whether that's by making them as practical as possible or upgrading the appearance. Kitchens and utility rooms come into their own at this time of year, via cosy evenings spent cooking and muddy dog walks that end in the utility, so they deserve our full attention.

Despite the change in season, however, there's a colour trend that is reigning triumphant. Warm, earthy colour palettes have remained popular throughout 2026, and as we approach the end of the year, using these shades in utility rooms is the perfect way to embrace the trend.

Utility room ideas have to be practical, and that extends to colour choices. This colour trend is as functional as it is stylish - here's how to use it.

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Utilities are a unique room. In many homes, if you're lucky enough to have space for one then they tend to work as a traditional utility, as well as acting as a boot room and laundry space. They're also often compact, so getting the design right can be a challenge.

Colour, therefore, is an important consideration. The inclination with small rooms is to choose a bright neutral colour palette that makes a room feel larger, but in a utility room, this only emphasises any scuffs and dirt. Instead, going for bolder hues is a more practical and creative solution.

'Utility rooms are often overlooked when it comes to colour, but they’re a wonderful opportunity to embrace richer, more characterful shades,' explains Tom Howley, creative design director of the bespoke kitchen brand.

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'This autumn, we’re seeing a move towards warm, earthy palettes that bring depth and warmth to these hardworking spaces,' Tom continues.

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In previous years, dark navy shades were popular for utilities, but trends are moving away from cool-tone colours and towards warmer tones that inspire a cosier home.

'Warm, earthy colours are becoming increasingly popular in utility rooms, helping to create a space that feels welcoming rather than purely practical,' explains Al Bruce, founder of Olive & Barr.

'Shades inspired by nature, from soft creams and warm neutrals to earthy greens and muted terracotta, work particularly well alongside natural materials such as wood and stone,' he adds.

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The benefit of this trend is that it encompasses a variety of colours, so you can find one that matches the rest of your interiors. While creating a sense of cohesion between your kitchen and utility is key, the smaller utility space presents the perfect opportunity to go bold and try something new.

'Dark greens work particularly well in a utility room, creating a sense of connection with nature while feeling timeless and sophisticated. Paired with warm wood hues, they can soften the practical nature of the space and give it a more considered, inviting feel,' says Tom Howley.

'For those looking to introduce a little more warmth, rusty reds and rich chocolate browns are excellent choices, adding a sense of cosiness without feeling overly seasonal.'

(Image credit: Future/Maxwell Attenborough)

The key to using these natural colours is to style them with other design features and accessories that are more rustic. Keep the palette earthy by avoiding white stone worktops and instead opt for natural wood tones, then pull this through to open shelving and decorative objects.

'Olives and earthy greens give a natural sense of calm, while coffee tones add a little more richness and maturity. We'd recommend balancing with lighter walls, which gives you the warmth and character in the cabinetry without losing the clean, fresh feeling a utility still needs,' Ntola Obazee, brand director of Kutchenhaus adds.

Shop the trend

Topps Tiles Zellica™ Bronze Tile £0.89 at toppstiles.co.uk These earthy bronze tiles are ideal for a high traffic utility - place behind a sink to protect your walls. M&S Scallop Rattan Bowl £14 at Marks and Spencer UK This adorable rattan basket would be a handy catchall for back door keys. TOAST Cortona Stripe Utensil Jar £60 at Toast UK Keep extra kitchen brushes and cleaning tools in this gorgeous handcrafted jug - or use it to decorate open shelving.

No matter your taste, these are 3 colour trends that will offer serious staying power so you can be sure your money goes further.