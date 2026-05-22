This boot room colour trend isn't going anywhere in 2026 – Lick's new collaboration with Hunter is the perfect excuse to try it out in your home

Boot room ideas often have a distinctly country, heritage feel to them. Typically found situated by the back door in farmhouses, they serve as a barrier between the indoors and outdoors - a place to store mucky boots, raincoats and gardening clothes, so it's safe to say that practicality comes first.

However, in recent years boot rooms have become something of a bragging right. A chance to indulge in wishlist built-in storage solutions, wall panelling and, of course, an enviable colour scheme. According to colour trends, dark green is one of the best choices you could make for a boot room, and Lick's latest collaboration with Hunter is the ultimate glossy finish that will make a statement in a function-first space.

Dark green is the ultimate colour choice for a boot rom for a multitude of reasons, but most of all because it taps into a heritage look while also adding a trend-first touch. Here's why you should give it a go.

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Lick Green 170 £45 at lick.com Inspired by the original shiny green Hunter wellington boot, this paint shade has the heritage look we all know and love, updated with a blue and black pigment for a contemporary look.

'I think one of the reasons these rich heritage greens are coming back so strongly is because we are all craving homes that make us feel more grounded, calmer and more connected to nature,' explains Tash Bradley, director of interior design at Lick.

Every year, there are new shades of green that become a major kitchen trend. In 2026, trends have veered towards earthy hues and moss green has been used in kitchens and utilities to create an organic, nature-inspired look.

Emerald green hues were big in kitchens a few years back, and while this isn't a trend I see coming back this year, featuring this shade in a boot room is an entirely different ball game.

(Image credit: Lick x Hunter)

'I think we are seeing a huge shift towards biophilic design, where people are wanting to blur the lines between indoors and outdoors even more,' Tash explains.

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'In a world where everything feels like it is moving at such a fast pace with technology and AI, these deeper greens have this incredible ability to emotionally transport us back to nature. Green has long been associated with balance, restoration and calmness, and studies have shown that nature-inspired tones can help lower cortisol levels,' she adds.

In a room that is so connected closely to the outdoors, it's only natural that a colour scheme should take inspiration from what's just beyond the back door.

(Image credit: Lick x Hunter)

There are, of course, some practical reasons for painting a boot room such a rich shade of green. Scuffs, mud and general dirt are all to be expected in a boot room, and opting for a darker colour scheme means repainting won't come around quite as quickly.

'Equally elegant and forgiving, darker tones help conceal everyday wear and muddy marks, making the room feel considered yet entirely liveable – a balance that never goes out of style,' echoes Tom Howley, creative design director at the eponymously named kitchen brand.

When using this rich colour palette in a boot room, more is more. 'Colour drenching the walls, woodwork and cabinetry in a deep green instantly transforms them from purely practical rooms into spaces that feel considered, cocooning and full of personality,' Tash adds.

Finish matters too, and Lick's latest collaboration with Hunter to create Green 170 is formulated in an eggshell finish, which helps to bounce light around the room - essential when using a dark colour in a small space.

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

A boot room puts practicality at the core of the room's function, but it's important that it also feels like a stylish place to store outerwear, and that it feels like an extension of your kitchen area rather than a cluttered room that needs to be hidden away.

Whether you want to paint your boot room or you just want to add some deep green accessories to the space to give it the zhuzh it deserves, these pieces will help you to incorporate the trend for less.

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