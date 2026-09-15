Many people don’t realise how important it is to clean the things that clean for you. And as the autumn and winter months bring muddier clothes and heavier fabrics, it’s essential to keep a regular washing machine cleaning schedule, paying particular attention to the detergent drawer.

After all, cleaning a washing machine isn’t just about the drum or the seal. The detergent drawer is often the dirtiest part of the appliance, where detergent, conditioner, powders, and other sticky residues build up the more you use it. And as it’s often forgotten, this ultimately creates a breeding ground for mould and mildew.

A telltale sign of this bacterial growth is odours, which can then seep into the machine and transfer onto your clothes. Before you know it, your clothes smell musty, and your washing machine makes them dirtier. Luckily, there’s a pretty easy fix.

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How to clean the washing machine detergent drawer

1. Remove the drawer and rinse

There’s no need to make this task any more difficult than it needs to be. So, your first step is to remove the detergent drawer for easy cleaning.

Emma Mannion, Cleaning Expert and Product Development Scientist at Astonish , says, ‘Most detergent drawers can be removed completely, so you can get into the corners where residue collects. Rinse away any loose build-up with warm water.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Typically, this will be any leftover detergent or washing powder that has stuck to the bottom or sides of one - or all three - of the compartments.

Aim to remove as much as possible so it doesn't wash down into the drum or linger long enough to go mouldy, but don’t worry if you can’t remove everything during this stage.

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2. Deep clean with washing-up liquid

Once you've removed the loose debris, deep-clean the detergent drawer. You don’t need any fancy or expensive chemicals, as washing-up liquid will do the trick. Just make sure the water is warm, and you’re using a high-quality, antibacterial washing-up liquid - like this Fairy Max Power Antibacterial Washing Up Liquid (£3.50 at Amazon) .

Catherine Green, sustainable cleaning expert at smol , says, ‘Clean it in a bowl of warm, soapy water, using an old toothbrush to get into the nooks and crannies.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

You can also use dedicated crevice cleaning tools - like these SXhyf Hard Bristle Crevice Cleaning Brushes (£5.99 on Amazon) - to reach the edges and corners, so no mould or residue remains.

If you have a particularly dirty or stubborn drawer, you may want to repeat this step and soak it in the washing-up liquid mixture for 10-15 minutes before scrubbing again. Then, pour the dirty water down the sink and rinse with fresh, clean water.

3. Spray with white vinegar

As an extra step, I always like to clean with white vinegar by spraying it into the detergent drawer and wiping it with a microfibre cloth. This is because white vinegar is both antibacterial and antifungal, so it kills any lingering mould or bacteria that the washing-up liquid didn't wash away.

It can also fight lingering odours, neutralising smells and making the drawer sparkle so it both looks and smells fresh. However, you can also combine these last two steps by adding white vinegar to the washing-up liquid solution instead.

Personally, I like to keep them separate to ensure a thorough, deep clean every time, and I use this Miniml Sorrento Lemon Eco White Vinegar (£8.95 at Amazon) to get the job done.

4. Rinse and leave to dry

After you’ve completed the steps above, rinse the detergent drawer and leave it to air-dry for at least 24 hours before putting it back in the washing machine. This step is essential, as wet, damp components offer the ideal conditions for mould and bacteria to grow again.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tom Meadows)

5. Repeat once a month

Cleaning the detergent drawer should be an essential part of your washing machine cleaning routine, which you should do about once a month. However, this timeframe may vary depending on how often you use it, the state of the items you’re washing, and how well you clean it.

If you struggle with a smelly washing machine , have a large family, and regularly wash muddy, soiled clothes, you’ll likely need to do this every two weeks instead. And Emma says you want to avoid reaching a point where you can visibly see mould in the drawer.

She explains, ‘It's much easier to prevent build-up through regular maintenance than it is to remove established mould once it's taken hold. Small amounts of residue may not seem like an issue initially, but they can quickly create the conditions mould needs to thrive.’

6. Clean the rest of the washing machine

A clean drawer will stop mould and bacteria from spreading to the larger components of the washing machine, but you still need to clean the rest of the machine for the best overall results.

I’ve personally tried three ways to clean a washing machine , and found that cleaning with soda crystals was the winner - which is why I always have a bag of these Dri Pak Soda Crystals (£6.35 at Amazon) in my cleaning cupboard.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fizser)

However, many ready-made washing machine cleaning products are out there, and you can keep things simple by using white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda instead. Whatever you choose, make sure you clean every inch of the machine (including the seal) to keep it in good working order, keep mould at bay, and keep your clothes fresh.

After you finish a wash, keep the door open to discourage moisture buildup, which can lead to even more mould.

So, take this as your reminder to clean this often-forgotten area of your appliance! If you stay on top of it, it'll get easier every time.