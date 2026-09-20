Laundry racks are a utility room eyesore – here are 3 alternatives for drying clothes that make for a clutter-free space

The beginning of autumn can feel like a relief in many ways; a chance to slow down and cosy up inside, and embrace our homes more than in the warmer months. However, there are a handful of autumn-induced home frustrations, and drying laundry is one of them.

Living in a home where multiple inhabitants are doing a load of laundry every couple of days means the eyesore of an airer never really goes away. In the summer, this can be down and out of sight within a few hours, but in winter, it quickly becomes part of the furniture and clutters up every room and walkway.

But it doesn't have to be this way. Utility room ideas are the perfect chance to work in a space-saving drying feature that will make your room, and life, more efficient.

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1. Pull out drying racks

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jon Day)

If you're completely redesigning a utility room, then it's worth considering how you can build a clothes airer into a full-height cupboard, so that it works within the foundations of a utility, rather than cluttering up the room.

'The key is to think about the best way to keep the floor clear of bulky airers that take up valuable space and make the room harder to navigate. Pull-out drying racks built into cabinetry is a brilliant way to maximise drying space, while having the ability to stow away neatly for a seamless, clutter-free look when out of use,' explains Ntola Obazee, Brand Director for Kutchenhaus.

Creating a pull-out platform in the base of the cupboard would even allow a regular airer to stand on top, so it's less situated in the middle of the room.

2. Laundry maids

(Image credit: Future PLC/Clive Doyle)

Ceiling-hung laundry maids are perfect for small utility rooms. They make the most out of the wall height, which is particularly useful for Victorian properties, and remove the laundry from your immediate view.

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'Utility rooms are typically the smallest but hardest-working room in the house; therefore, thinking cleverly about the design is key, especially when considering how to dry your clothes once out of the machine. Save on floor space with a ceiling air dryer that can be raised and powered on a pulley system, eliminating the need for bulky freestanding airers,' Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr, recommends.

3. Wall-mounted drying racks

(Image credit: Future PLC)

If you live in a rented home, or you don't want to redesign your utility anytime soon, a wall-mounted drying rack is a handy space-saving hack.

You can attach this to a wall over a radiator or even next to your washing machine, so that it keeps laundry out of the way and streamlines the workflow.

Over-door laundry airers, like this concertina airer from Dunelm for just £14, is a lifesaver for those with compact utilities where the back of the door is the only available space left.

Shop airers

John Lewis John Lewis Wall-Fixed Bamboo Airer £65 at John Lewis This chic, compact clothes airer will sit subtly in any size of utility room. Lakeland Lakeland Extendable Ceiling Airer £39.99 at Lakeland Not only can this airer be pulled down, it can also be extended outwards to fit larger loads of laundry. Amazon Hidden Pull Out Drying Rack £72.99 at Amazon UK This hidden airer is so clever - it fills any unused gaps above a washer or dryer and is ideal for small loads.

While practical features are important, creating a stylish space is also key to a happy home. These are 3 colour trends that will offer serious staying power so you can be sure your money goes further.