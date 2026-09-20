Laundry racks are a utility room eyesore – here are 3 alternatives for drying clothes that make for a clutter-free space
These simple techniques will make your utility much more streamlined
The beginning of autumn can feel like a relief in many ways; a chance to slow down and cosy up inside, and embrace our homes more than in the warmer months. However, there are a handful of autumn-induced home frustrations, and drying laundry is one of them.
Living in a home where multiple inhabitants are doing a load of laundry every couple of days means the eyesore of an airer never really goes away. In the summer, this can be down and out of sight within a few hours, but in winter, it quickly becomes part of the furniture and clutters up every room and walkway.
But it doesn't have to be this way. Utility room ideas are the perfect chance to work in a space-saving drying feature that will make your room, and life, more efficient.
1. Pull out drying racks
If you're completely redesigning a utility room, then it's worth considering how you can build a clothes airer into a full-height cupboard, so that it works within the foundations of a utility, rather than cluttering up the room.
'The key is to think about the best way to keep the floor clear of bulky airers that take up valuable space and make the room harder to navigate. Pull-out drying racks built into cabinetry is a brilliant way to maximise drying space, while having the ability to stow away neatly for a seamless, clutter-free look when out of use,' explains Ntola Obazee, Brand Director for Kutchenhaus.
Creating a pull-out platform in the base of the cupboard would even allow a regular airer to stand on top, so it's less situated in the middle of the room.
2. Laundry maids
Ceiling-hung laundry maids are perfect for small utility rooms. They make the most out of the wall height, which is particularly useful for Victorian properties, and remove the laundry from your immediate view.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
'Utility rooms are typically the smallest but hardest-working room in the house; therefore, thinking cleverly about the design is key, especially when considering how to dry your clothes once out of the machine. Save on floor space with a ceiling air dryer that can be raised and powered on a pulley system, eliminating the need for bulky freestanding airers,' Al Bruce, Founder of Olive & Barr, recommends.
3. Wall-mounted drying racks
If you live in a rented home, or you don't want to redesign your utility anytime soon, a wall-mounted drying rack is a handy space-saving hack.
You can attach this to a wall over a radiator or even next to your washing machine, so that it keeps laundry out of the way and streamlines the workflow.
Over-door laundry airers, like this concertina airer from Dunelm for just £14, is a lifesaver for those with compact utilities where the back of the door is the only available space left.
Shop airers
While practical features are important, creating a stylish space is also key to a happy home. These are 3 colour trends that will offer serious staying power so you can be sure your money goes further.
If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).