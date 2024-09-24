Anthropologie just launched the most adorable bow coupe glasses – fans are already going crazy for them

This month, Anthropologie dropped the cutest bow coupe glasses on its site that we’ve (probably) ever seen. And it’s safe to say that we’re obsessed with the design.

Bows have been one of the biggest home decor trends since last year. The trend really came to its own during the hosting and Christmas seasons of 2023 with prominent Christmas tree ribbon ideas and people even adorning the table with napkins folded into the shape of a bow.

Anthropologie announced the launch of the Lepelclub Bow Coupe Glass, selling for £30 each, on its Instagram and fans instantly went crazy for it with heart-eyed emojis flooding the comments section while others left comments along the lines of, ‘Love it!!! 💘’, and ‘Omg need this!! 💗’, or ‘So pretty 🎀 ❤️’. And given the instant popularity of these coupes, we’re willing to bet they’re going to be the new ‘it’ item on many a dinner table throughout the upcoming hosting season. Mark our words!

How is the bow trend evolving in 2024?

It’s been made very clear that the bow coquette trend is not going anywhere anytime soon – and definitely not this autumn and winter season. But as with most trends and looks, they change a little as time goes by to keep it looking fresh.

‘While the bow trend was a key feature in last year’s decor, particularly in the holiday season, I believe it will remain strong but evolve in subtler forms this year,’ says Alex Stubbs, Flitch interior stylist. ‘In 2023, bows made a bold impact in fashion and interiors, but in 2024, we’re seeing more refined interpretations.’

Last hosting season, Stacey Dooley adorned her Champagne coupes with pink velvet ribbons, making bow decorations by hand. But thanks to Anthropologie’s new bow coupes, complete with a pink or clear (your choice but we’re fans of the pink) glass bow already attached, there's no longer any need to do that.

Why should you buy Anthropologie’s bow coupes?

Created by an Amsterdam-based brand called Lepelclub, the company is known for its pretty-as-a-picture tableware, whether it’s a bow coupe glass or pearl-handle spoons. Or if you want to marry both, there is a pearl-embellished coupe available as well.

But right now, bows are where it’s at – and they will single-handedly elevate your table setting, no doubt about it.

‘Bows evoke a sense of occasion and thoughtfulness, which is why they’ve become such a popular feature in tablescaping. They offer a simple yet impactful way to elevate tableware, adding a personal touch that’s both decorative and functional. In the UK, where entertaining at home is becoming increasingly popular, bows bring a touch of refinement to everyday hosting and seasonal gatherings alike. There’s also a nostalgic quality to bows, reminding people of gift-giving and the festive spirit, making them particularly suited for holiday tablescapes,’ Sam explains.

And Anthropologie hasn’t stopped at coupe glasses. On the contrary, much of its tableware and homeware offering is laden with bows, reflecting the growing trend – and judging by Anthropologie's customer-favourite scalloped bedding, the brand knows how to capture a trend well. So here are some of our additional top picks if you’re in the mood to add to your bow collection. It’s one glamorous and sophisticated bow fiesta!