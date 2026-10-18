'Transition trees' are the breakout festive decorating trend that will make your home sparkle from September to the New Year – how to decorate yours

So many of us nowadays kick off the decorating season well before Christmas begins, with autumn and Halloween all becoming key seasons to mark with wreaths and even trees. But what do you do with the period of time when your Halloween decorations come down, and it’s too early to start Christmas decorating? The answer may lie with a transition tree.

If you love an autumn decorating idea as well as following the latest Christmas trends , why not blend the two to ensure you have suitable seasonal decorations from September through to the new year? Decorating a small tree for autumn or Halloween can then be switched for festive decor as we edge closer to Christmas.

Whether you simply set up your best artificial Christmas tree a little early, or opt for a more subtle twig tree, interior design experts say that a transitional tree is one of the easiest ways to get more mileage out of your seasonal decor.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

What are the benfits of a transition tree?

Halloween trees have seen an increase in popularity this year, and while transitional trees aren’t exactly trending yet, I do think it’s the next logical step to making your autumn, Halloween and Christmas decor seamless.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Maxwell Attenborough)

‘One of the biggest benefits of a transition tree is that it helps create a sense of occasion throughout the darker months. Rather than decorating for Halloween and then starting again a few weeks later for Christmas, you can evolve the look of the same tree over time. It's a simple way to get more value from your décor while creating a focal point that feels relevant throughout the season,’ says Victoria Robinson, trend expert at Hillarys .

‘I think we'll see transition trees become increasingly popular as homeowners embrace more considered, adaptable decorating choices. We're seeing a move away from highly themed, short-lived trends and towards pieces that can be styled in multiple ways and used for longer periods. A transition tree fits perfectly into that mindset.’

How to decorate a transition tree

‘For Halloween, simply add any decorations you have lying around, like toy spiders and webs. I also love drying out satsuma skins and drawing on a face to create mini jack-o'-lanterns. You can also ‘hack’ existing decorations; for example, you can drape baubles in white fabric to create mini ghosts,’ suggests Whinnie Williams, interior designer and trends forecaster for Balsam Hill .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Then, come November, you can transform your tree again, ready for the transition from autumn to winter. If you’re looking for something that can straddle both seasons, I’d suggest going for rich, deep shades of red like burgundy – the ultimate multitasker. It’s autumnal and fabulous when paired with gold. The Brilliant Bordeaux Bauble Collection from Balsam Hill is a great example of this.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Matt Cant)

You can also opt for a more cosy, autumnal look, opting for a twig tree and decorating it with pine cones, foliage and ribbons of autumn colourways such as red, orange and brown.

‘For autumn, I'd style a transition tree with warm, nature-inspired decorations such as dried foliage, faux berries, pinecones, velvet ribbons and amber-toned ornaments. As the season progresses, you can gradually introduce subtle fairy lights, metallic accents and richer jewel tones before fully embracing Christmas decorations later in the year,’ says Victoria.

‘The key is to keep the look layered and natural. Decorating with textures rather than relying solely on colour helps create a scheme that feels warm and inviting from October right through to December. I also love placing a transition tree near a window, where it can catch the light during the day and create a cosy focal point in the evening. It's a simple way to make a room feel more inviting as the darker months set in.’

Then, if you want to take the transition further, you can also redecorate your transition tree for New Year's. What’s next, Easter trees ?

‘Your tree can still be an asset in this transitional period, and you don’t need to redecorate it completely, just rethink it. Strip off the baubles but keep the lights. A tree glowing with nothing but beautiful lighting suddenly feels elegant, modern and ready for a party,’ says Whinnie.

Get the look

Lights4Fun Felt Twig Tree & Hanging Glass Pumpkins Bundle £35.99 at Lights4fun Swap these pumpkins for festive baubles when you're ready to decorate for Christmas. M&S 3ft Pre Lit Twig Cluster Christmas Tree £50 at Marks and Spencer UK This might be the ultimate transition tree that needs no decoration. It will look just as striking in October next to a pumpkin as it will on its own in November and December. The White Company Brown Glitter Pine Cone Decoration | the White Company £8 at The White Company Natural-themed ornaments such as these pine cones are brilliant for transitonal decor.

Would you be tempted to try a transiton tree in your home this year?